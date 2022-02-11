Romantic dance styles for Valentine’s Day

New Delhi– There are so many ways of expressing love. This Valentine’s Day, express it through dance! These dance forms are perfect for a special day. We know you want to surprise your loved one, but like every year- you’re stumped. How do you tell them they mean so much to you? Frontrow is offering a series of Valentine Special Courses, teaching you skills so you can woo your special one!

Dance has often been one of the most popular ways to express your love. Romantic scenes in films are often followed by dance numbers that can be slow or fast-paced.

Tango: As the saying goes, “It takes two to tango!” Tango is basically another name for love and romance. It looks seamless in motion because of the precisely coordinated steps of the dancers. It is one of the most sensual dance forms. Argentine tango is considered to be the most romantic dance, with the dancers/performers showing passionate emotions for one another while dancing. This dance form is also widely portrayed in films.

Rumba: Rumba is a Latin dance form performed along with soothing and calm music. People generally prefer this form for their weddings to look highly elegant. The dance moves are perfectly coordinated with the soft flowing music and it is also very simple to learn. Rumba is a thumbs up for a slow dancing mood.

Salsa: Salsa is another Latin dance form known for its rhythmic and coordinated steps, involving spins, solo breaks, and more. It might also involve some acrobatics but to the extent that you and your partner are comfortable with it. It makes for a perfect date night activity for all.

The Waltz: Think about the ballroom scene from the movie Cinderella, when the couple falls in love while dancing, this perfect fairytale-style dance is the Waltz. It is a classic romantic dance known for its tenderness. It has a light-hearted quality and dancers can almost appear as if floating because of the slight rising and falling action that happens throughout the dance.

Cha-Cha-Cha: Let’s do the Cha- Cha- Cha! It’s a Cuban dance form mainly famous for the sounds of your feet while dancing. It’s a dance form that slips somewhere between the traditional European ballroom styles. Learn the little fast-paced steps with your partner. Matching the steps would be the real test of your chemistry!

Any Dance: Dance is the most liberating thing! You don’t need a dance floor to fall in love. Just go freestyle or copy your favourite dances from Bollywood to impress your partners. Often the best things are unplanned so just start dancing and enjoy the mood wherever you are. (IANS)