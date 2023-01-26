A redefined athleisure wear brand by Akshay Kumar

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– After what appears to be a lengthy social media hype, an idea created many years ago by Akshay Kumar has finally catapulted itself into a brand – Force IX.

Force IX is a brand that is here to defy modern-day fashion conventions. The foundation of this company is to create styles that are not only unique but also effortless and versatile.

Today’s fashion dynamism is so big and expansive that our viewers are losing their complacency and becoming more fashion-conscious and observant. Their fashion sense and flare led the brand to create the most unique mood board.

One of the primary selling points of the brand is the thorough attention to detail in its collection. Every detail, from the logo to the buttons and the stitching, has been articulated, developed, and curated with a purpose in mind: to symbolise the basic ideals of the brand and to pique the customers’ attention.

IANSlife spoke with Akshay Kumar to learn more about this new venture…

As a person in the creative field, how important is it for an artiste to diversify his funds and portfolio in various business ventures and avenues?

AK: As they say, don’t put all your eggs in one basket…I think no matter which field you belong to, diversifying your funds is always a good idea because besides helping with safeguarding your interests, you get to learn a lot. It helps in getting more exposure and knowing about more avenues.

A lot of actresses like Deepika, Anushka, and Katrina have forayed into the lifestyle and fashion business and created sub-brands in collaboration with larger brands… Do you think the male actors were not as quick to pursue this and have only now decided to foray into this world?

AK: Absolutely! Maybe because it’s true, we men cannot multitask. We were busy making movies while they built their empire. (He smiles…) Women are way smarter. Many of my female co-stars were early movers and adopters of growing trends. And now they own and run successful brands. We, men, could take a tip or two from them.

What does the brand Force IX mean to you?

AK: Force IX is my seven years old dream which is finally coming true. I’ve wanted to have a clothing line of mine for many years now, seven to be precise. On two occasions I was even close to launching it but somehow things didn’t work out. And now here we are talking about the Force IX launch so I guess the third time is a charm.

Force IX is much more than a clothing brand for me. It is my extension, a part of me that will encompass and bring my thirty-year journey in this industry to you. It is

‘Engineered with Emotion.’

How much of your creative ideation has gone into it?

AK: Firstly let me tell you, I am not a designer. Yes, I have a sense of style…you can call me a curator. We have a young and talented team onboard who study market trends across the world, and tweak and put together the mood board for every season. I give my input and in the process learn many things from them. So while I may not have designed the clothes, you will get a touch of my style in Force IX.

Your upcoming projects.

AK: I began 2023 with a family entertainer titled Selfie. It’s a one-of-a-kind and fascinating tale about a celebrity and his superfan! Then there’s OMG – Oh My God 2, which is a documentary. A biopic is also in the works on Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 miners from a flooded coal mine. It’s a one-of-a-kind story. I’ve also finished a film on a startup. The film is a Hindi version of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. And then there’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which I’m now shooting with Tiger Shroff. It’s an all-out action entertainer set to hit theatres on Christmas in 2023.

Force IX is exclusively available on Myntra. (IANS)