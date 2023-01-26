GitHub crosses 100 mn developers, over 10 mn in India alone

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Microsoft-owned open source developer platform GitHub has reached 100 million members globally, and is growing fast in India too where it has crossed 10 million developers on the platform.

This makes the country the second largest developer community on GitHub, behind the US.

In 2015, almost a third of developers on GitHub were from North America.

Today, some of the fastest-growing regions are far away from the US, for example, in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America.

“In India alone, more than 10 million developers use GitHub to build software. And in Brazil, over 3 million new developers use GitHub,” the company said.

If this user growth continues, GitHub predicts that users in India will match the current US GitHub developer population by 2025.

“This global exchange of ideas is helping democratise who a developer is, what they work on, and where they live. Developers today are committing code, contributing documentation, and building new solutions to solve new problems on a global level,” said the company.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said that GitHub Copilot is the first at-scale AI product built for this era, fundamentally transforming developer productivity.

“More than 1 million people have used Copilot to date. This quarter, we brought Copilot to businesses, and we have seen strong interest and early adoption from companies, including Duolingo, Lemonade, and Volkswagen CARIAD Software Group. Now, on to Power Platform,” said Nadella during the analysts call this week. (IANS)