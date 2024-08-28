A Boston Resident Tests Positive for West Nile Virus, and How to Reduce the Risk of Virus

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–The Boston Public Health Commission on Tuesday announced that a Boston resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The man, in his late 60s, is the first human case of West Nile Virus in Boston this summer. He is being treated, and his condition is improving. The individual diagnosed with the virus has not recently traveled and does not present with any of the other risk factors commonly associated with contracting West Nile Virus (WNV).

Last week, The Massachusetts Department of Public Health elevated the risk level for West Nile Virus in Boston to “high” based on ongoing evidence of mosquitoes carrying the virus in the city. Boston’s first positive West Nile Virus mosquito test samples of the summer were obtained in Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, Roxbury, and West Roxbury in July. West Nile Virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The best way to reduce the risk of West Nile Virus is by avoiding mosquito bites. The BPHC encourages residents to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses, including:

Avoid spending extended periods of time outdoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long clothing and high socks to keep mosquitos away from your skin.

Use EPA-approved insect repellents like DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535.

Make sure screens in windows and doors fit properly and do not have any holes.

Regularly empty out and clean bird baths, unused flowerpots, and other vessels containing standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Flip over unused kiddie pools and dispose of old tires, which are also known to collect rainwater that attracts mosquitoes for breeding.

Regularly clean out gutters and remove any debris or blockages.

“The BPHC is continuing to work closely with our State partners to monitor the spread of West Nile Virus,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “We can all take simple steps to protect ourselves from mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus. Individuals spending time outside near dusk or dawn should wear long sleeves and use insect repellent.”

Most people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not experience any signs or symptoms of illness. In some cases, however, people will experience a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, and body aches, which can last for a few days or several weeks. In most cases, individuals with mild symptoms recover on their own without needing medical assistance.

People who are older than 50 years of age are at higher risk of developing serious symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, confusion, lack of coordination, and muscle paralysis or weakness. If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, contact a health care provider immediately. More information on WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses are available on BPHC’s website.