Bollywood Roundup: Ileana D’Cruz, Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Ileana D’Cruz learns to cook this Egyptian starter

Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’Cruz on Tuesday shared a peek into her cooking diaries, giving a glimpse of the preparation of sourdough bread.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ileana, who has 16.1 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a video in which we can see the base of sourdough bread.

The video has a tagline which reads as: “Today was a good day to bake some sourdough”.

She can further be seen brushing off the excess flour from the dough. In the caption it’s written: “Brushing away the excess flour but mostly it feels so nice to play with my lovely baby poofy sourdough”.

The clip then shows Ileana scoring the dough. “Scoring the dough with one hand while the other is holding a phone that’s recording is clearly not easy”, says Ileana.

We can further see Ileana baking the bread and wrote: “Definitely need work on scoring but baby ‘Jack’ was yummmmm”.

On the personal front, Ileana is married to Michael Dolan. The couple had tied the knot in May 2023, and welcomed their first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023.

On the work front, she made her film debut in 2006 with the Telugu romance film ‘Devadasu’, directed by Y. V. S. Chowdary, and starring Ram. She has been a part of movies like ‘Pokiri’, ‘Kedi’, ‘Khatarnak’, ‘Rakhi’, ‘Munna’, ‘Bhale Dongalu’, ‘Kick’, ‘Shakti’, ‘Nenu Naa Rakshasi’, ‘Devudu Chesina Manushulu’, and ‘Nanban’.

Ileana had featured in 2012 period romantic comedy ‘Barfi!’, written and directed by Anurag Basu, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra.

She was also a part of 2013 action comedy ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’ directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film featured Shahid Kapoor.

Other Hindi films which starred Ileana are– ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Happy Ending’, ‘Rustom’, ‘Mubarakan’, ‘Baadshaho’, ‘Raid’, ‘Pagalpanti’, ‘The Big Bull’, and ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’.

She last appeared in the romantic comedy movie ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, in her directorial debut and produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banner Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production.

It features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

She has been a part of music videos like — ‘Pehli Dafa’, and ‘Sab Gazab’.

Rajkummar Rao offers glimpse of this edited scene from ‘Stree 2’

Mumbai– Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently riding high on the success of his recently released comedy horror film ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’, on Tuesday shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from one of the ‘funniest’ scenes of the movie, which didn’t make it to the final cut.

Rajkummar, who plays the role of Vicky in the film, took to his Instagram account, where he has 7.8 million followers, and shared an unseen picture from the shoot of the movie.

In the snap, we can see him wearing a red blingy top, golden jacket, and short purple coloured bling skirt. He is donning a wig of long hair, and heels.

The post is captioned as: “#Stree2 One of my favourite and funniest scenes from the film which didn’t make it to the Final Cut. Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao? @amarkaushik”.

Actor Vijay Varma commented: “hahahaha I would pay money to watch this”.

Nimrat Kaur said: “Bikky pleeeeeeeej”.

Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote: “Yess!! Will pay to watch this”.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Niren Bhatt, and produced jointly by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, it is the fifth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe and is a sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Stree’.

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. The movie also features Tamannaah Bhatia as Shama in a special appearance.

Rajkummar who studied acting at the Film and Television Institute of India, made his debut in 2010 with the anthology film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’. He was seen in supporting roles in the films ‘Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2’ and ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’.

He got his breakthrough in 2013 with movies ‘Kai Po Che!’ and ‘Shahid’. Rao’s portrayal of lawyer Shahid Azmi in ‘Shahid’ won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

He has appeared in movies like ‘Dolly Ki Doli’, ‘Queen’, ‘CityLights’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Omerta’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Bheed’, ‘Srikanth’, and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’.

Rajkummar next has ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, and ‘Bhul Chuk Maaf’ in the pipeline.

Shilpa Shetty’s dahi-handi legacy continues with this cute ‘Govinda’ breaking ‘matki’

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the traditional ritual on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, giving a peek of her son Viaan breaking the dahi-handi.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who has 32.3 million followers, shared a Reel video, in which we can see her son Viaan standing on the shoulders of his father Raj Kundra and happily breaking the dahi-handi at their residence.

Viaan is wearing a white tee-shirt and matching trousers, while Raj is donning a black sleeveless tee- and grey shorts. The video also has a cute glimpse of Shilpa’s daughter Samisha.

The video is captioned as: “Govinda aala re…Happy Janmashtami”.

On the personal front, Shilpa had married businessman Raj in November 2009. The couple have two children– a son Viaan, and daughter Samisha.

Shilpa had made her acting debut with the 1993 thriller movie ‘Baazigar’. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. She then went on to feature in movies like ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Pardesi Babu’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Garv: Pride & Honour’, ‘Life in a… Metro’, ‘Hungama 2’, and ‘Nikamma’.

Recently, she has starred in the comedy drama ‘Sukhee’, directed by Sonal Joshi. It also features Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

Shilpa has also featured as Tara in ‘Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.

She will be next seen as Sathyavathi Agnihotri in ‘KD-The Devil’. The upcoming Kannada action film is directed by Prem and produced by Suprith under KVN Productions. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

Jacqueliene Fernandez offers a glimpse of her childhood: ‘Forging Ahead’

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez on Tuesday shared a throwback childhood picture of herself riding a horse, leaving fans in awe of her cuteness.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueliene, who has 70.5 million followers, shared an adorable memory from her childhood album.

The snap shows the diva wearing a cute baby outfit and is riding a horse. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and is flaunting her bright smile.

The post is captioned as: “Forging ahead”.

The photo received lots of love and admiration from her massive fanbase. A user commented: “You look so adorable and cute…keep smiling”. Another fan said: “cutie since childhood”.

A user said: “We want more baby pictures of you”.

The Sri Lankan actress and model Jacqueliene made her acting debut in 2009 with fantasy action comedy ‘Aladin’ directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh.

She then featured in a special number ‘Aapka Kya Hoga’ in the 2010 comedy drama ‘Housefull’.

The actress has appeared in movies like ‘Race 2’, ‘Kick’, ‘Roy’, ‘Brothers’, ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Dishoom’, ‘A Gentleman’, ‘Judwaa 2’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Drive’, ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’, ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Vikrant Rona’, ‘Ram Setu’, and ‘Cirkus’.

She was last seen in a special appearance in the song ‘Deewane’ in the 2023 comedy-drama ‘Selfiee’ directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Jacqueliene next has ‘Fateh’, and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in the pipeline.

Zeenat Aman’s Goa photo dump includes her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’

Mumbai– Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday shared a photo dump from her ‘busy morning in Goa’, revealing her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’, and about her bedside book.

The beauty pageant holder, Zeenat, is an ardent social media user and has 764K followers on Instagram.

She has shared a string of pictures from her outing in Goa, leaving fans amazed by her photo dump.

The first snap shows the ”Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ fame actress wearing an off white outfit, and is relaxing on a couch. She has rounded off the look with sunglasses and brown shoes.

The second picture is that of a quote by Louise Glück, which reads as: “whatever returns from oblivion returns to find a voice”. Then there is a snap of her cuppa of espresso, and pearl accessories.

There is also a picture of the novel ‘Everybody Knows’ by Jordan Harper.

We can see Zeenat’s beauty tools– her makeup brushes, lipsticks, bronzer, highlighter, blush, and face creams.

The last picture in the collection shows Zeenat walking in the hallway wearing a red floral outfit, with her back towards the camera.

The post is captioned as: “Six snapshots from a busy morning in Goa: relaxing on the chaise lounge after today’s discussion on my Instagram journey for @meta moderated by @sandhya_devanathan… my quote of the day, by the Noble Laureate Louise Glück – ‘whatever returns from oblivion returns to find a voice’ How apt is that? … a post session pick-me-up! A shot of espresso with a side of pearls… the book that’s on my bedside table this month. …. the tools of my trade! I absolutely do my own hair and makeup for events, and I’m not too bad at it either… walking down the hallway, back in my aunty attire. Now tell me, which of these images is your favourite? Or better yet, leave me your personal favourite quote in the comments!”

A fan wrote in the comment section: “Class apart! There can never be another Zeenat Aman”.

On the work front, she was last seen in a cameo appearance in the 2019 epic war drama film ‘Panipat’ directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

Parineeti Chopra drops video of feeding Lord Krishna’s favourite on Janmashtami

Mumbai– On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a throwback video of herself visiting Iskcon temple in London.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Parineeti, who has 44.2 million followers, re-shared a video in which we can see her wearing a black outfit, and visiting Iskcon temple in London with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Rajiv Adatia.

The throwback clip shows Parineeti feeding the cows, and chanting in the temple.

It has a caption: “Praying and chanting with my Indian community here in London, is just what my spiritual soul needed. Away from home, but @jahnavi_harrison brought me right back… what a beauty you are! A big thank you to ISKCON for making my visit so special…Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare HareHare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare… P.S.Thank you @rajivadatia for fixing this day for me, and being my chanting partner!”

Now, Parineeti has again shared the video on her Stories section and wrote: “Happy Janmashtami”.

On the personal front, Parineeti had tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF’s romantic comedy ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, ‘The Girl on the Train’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Esha Deol celebrates 20 years of ‘Dhoom’; gives ‘shoutout’ to everyone

Mumbai– Actress Esha Deol took a stroll down the memory lane, as the action thriller film ‘Dhoom’ has marked 20 years of its release on Tuesday, giving a big shoutout to everyone involved in making of this movie.

Taking to Instagram, Esha, who has 2.3 million followers shared a Reel video, in which we can see snippets of the movie. There are glimpses of Esha in a bikini, and shots of the iconic tracks from the film.

In the caption, she wrote: “20 years of DHOOM… Thank you Yash uncle & AdiSanjay Gadhvi I miss you today.@bachchan @udayc@thejohnabraham @subhamitra03 the best co stars ever… A big shout out to everyone involved in making this film… Dhoom forever in the hearts of everyone… Thank you for all the love, Dilbara”.

Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, ‘Dhoom’ was produced by Aditya Chopra, who wrote the story with the script by Vijay Krishna Acharya, under Yash Raj Films.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) also took to their Instagram account and dropped a video, celebrating 20 years of the action entertainer.

They wrote in the caption: “2004 – The year it all began… Thrilling heists, edge-of-the-seat action, and an unforgettable album. Celebrating 20 years of this iconic blockbuster. #20YearsOfDhoom”.

The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, and Rimi Sen. It revolved around a gang of robbers on motorbikes, led by Kabir (John), who carried out robberies in Mumbai, while a cop Jai Dixit (Abhishek) and a motorbike dealer Ali Akbar Fateh Khan (Uday) are assigned to stop Kabir and his gang.

The soundtrack and score of the movie were composed by Pritam and Salim–Sulaiman respectively. The film has hit tracks like ‘Dhoom Machale’, ‘Shikdum’, ‘Dilbara’, and ‘Salaame’.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Esha was last seen in a short film ‘Ek Duaa’. She next has ‘Main’ and Telugu film ‘Hero Herroine’ (IANS)