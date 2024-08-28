Former New Development Bank President Marcos Troyjo to Keynote at TiECON East 2024

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—TiE Boston, one of the region’s largest business organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem, announced that Marcos Troyjo, the former president of the New Development Bank, will be a keynote speaker at TiECON East 2024.

Scheduled for September 13, 2024 at the Boston Sheraton Hotel in Boston, this year’s conference will spotlight the influential role of connected entrepreneurs in today’s dynamic business landscape.

The theme for TiECON East 2024 is “The Connected Entrepreneur: Boundless Innovation and Borderless Connections”.

“We are glad to have a speaker of Marcos Troyjo’s expertise on economic development at TiECON East,” said TiECON East Chair Bhaskar Panigrahi.

Added Purnanand Sarma, President of TiE Boston, “We are excited to bring a speaker with such a depth of knowledge to our conference attendees. We would also like to thank to thank our partner chapter, TiE New York, for helping to coordinate Mr. Troyjo’s keynote.”

An expert in many fields and possessing a wealth of knowledge about globalisation, particularly from the standpoint of developing economies, Troyjo is a current Transformative Leadership Fellow at Oxford University and a Distinguished Fellow at the Hoffmann Institute for Business and Society. Until 2023, he has served as President of the New Development Bank (NDB), where he successfully led the bank’s membership expansion and established both the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Department, as well the Independent Evaluation Office.

Troyjo has had a long career as an economist, sociologist and diplomat. The has served as the Deputy Economy Minister and Special Secretary for Foreign Trade & International Affairs for the government of Brazil, and he was the Co-Director of the BRICLab at Columbia University, a School of International and Public Affairs special forum on Brazil, Russia, India and China. He is He is an expert in many fields and possesses a wealth of knowledge about globalisation, particularly from the standpoint of developing economies.

Troyjo is the founder of the Center for Business Diplomacy, an independent think-tank on global entrepreneurship. He holds a PhD in sociology of international relations from the University of São Paulo and pursued postdoctoral studies at Columbia University. An economist and political scientist, he is an alumnus of The Rio Branco Institute (Instituto Rio Branco), the graduate school of international relations and diplomatic academy of Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He undertook additional graduate studies at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

Historically organized by TiE Boston, the joint effort with New York and Toronto chapters this year signifies a major milestone, expanding the conference’s reach and influence. The involvement of the New York and Toronto chapters bring a wealth of additional resources, expertise, and networking opportunities.

TiECON East 2024 is committed to empowering entrepreneurs with the tools and connections they need to thrive. The conference will be held at the Boston Sheraton Hotel. Tickets are available at tieconeast.com. TiE Boston, the second oldest and second largest TiE chapter, currently has more than 225 charter members from various disciplines, such as technology, finance, life sciences, real estate and service industries. For more information and to register to attend TiECON East 2024, please visit tieconeast.com.