26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Successfully Extradited from U.S., Arrested: NIA

New Delhi– The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Thursday that it has formally arrested Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key conspirator behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The arrest followed his successful extradition from the United States after years of sustained and coordinated efforts to bring him to justice.

Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin who had been residing in Chicago, was escorted to New Delhi aboard a special flight from Los Angeles by senior officials from the National Security Guard (NSG) and the NIA.

He was arrested immediately after disembarking the aircraft, following the completion of all necessary legal procedures.

In the U.S., Rana had been held in judicial custody in connection with extradition proceedings initiated by the NIA under the India-U.S. Extradition Treaty.

The extradition was finalized after multiple legal challenges by Rana were rejected, including an emergency application to the U.S. Supreme Court. The successful extradition was made possible with the active cooperation of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI’s Legal Attaché in New Delhi, and the U.S. Department of State’s Office of the Legal Adviser for Law Enforcement, the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA credited the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs for their diligent and persistent efforts, which ultimately led to the issuance of a surrender warrant and Rana’s extradition. The agency emphasized that it worked closely with other Indian intelligence agencies throughout the process, marking a significant milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to bring global fugitives involved in terrorism to justice.

The District Court for the Central District of California had ordered Rana’s extradition on May 16, 2023. He subsequently filed several appeals with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, all of which were denied. He also submitted a petition for a writ of certiorari, two habeas petitions, and an emergency application to the U.S. Supreme Court — all of which were dismissed.

According to the NIA, Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley (a.k.a. Daood Gilani), along with operatives from designated terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), and other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to execute the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. These coordinated attacks killed 166 people and injured over 238.

Both LeT and HUJI have been designated as terrorist organizations under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Security has been heightened at the NIA headquarters and Patiala House Court in New Delhi ahead of Rana’s court appearance, where he will face trial for his alleged role in the attacks.

Rana is believed to have had close links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Lashkar-e-Taiba. He faces multiple serious charges under Indian law, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, murder, forgery, and violations under the UAPA.

According to sources, the extradition process was closely monitored by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, along with senior officials from the NIA and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Following his arrival, Rana is expected to be held in a high-security ward at Delhi’s Tihar Jail and produced before a Delhi court in the coming days. (Source: IANS)