You are what you eat

LUKE COUTINHO

New Delhi– Luke Coutinho, Co-founder of You Care Lifestyle shares some healthy recipes for Gudi Padwa.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a flat roti stuffed with sweet lentil filling made from split Bengal gram/chana dal and organic jaggery. In Marathi, this sweet filling is called puran and the roti is called poli.

Ingredients:

For Puran:

1 cup organic jaggery (250ml) – 1 cup chana dal (skinned split Bengal gram soaked for 12 14 hours with water being changed every 6-7 hours) -3 cups water to pressure cook the chana Dal -2 tsp ghee (A2 organic ghee)

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp fennel powder – 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

For the Poli(roti):

1.5 cups organic khapali wheat 4 tbsp ghee (A2 organic ghee)

1/2 tsp pink salt

1/4 tsp organic turmeric

Water as required to knead the dough.

Method to make the Puran:

Rinse the soaked chana dal, in a pressure cooker

Preparing the poli(roti):

– Take a medium-sized ball from the dough prepared to roll it to 3 inches in circumference on the rolling board.

– Place the Puran mixture in the center.

– Bring the edges together and join all the edges. 4. Sprinkle some flour and start rolling the dough till a medium-size poli is made.

– On a heated griddle, spread some ghee and place the poli.

– When the inner side gets brown flip it over and apply ghee.

– If everything is done well the Puran poli will puff and brown spots will appear.

– Serve hot with a topping off ghee on top.

Notes: Soaking of chana dal for 12- 14 hours releases the phytic acid and they become more easily digestible.

– Soaking helps in faster cooking of the chana daltoo and hence making it softer and easily digestible.

– Cardamom resolves digestive issues.

– Nutmeg boosts immunity and fennel powder hasanti-inflammatory properties.

– Organic jaggery is loaded with antioxidants andminerals.

– Puran Poli is loaded with iron, calcium and is acereal pulse combination which makes it acomplete protein.

– Khapali wheat is rich in complex carbs, fiber, trace minerals, and amino acids.

Alu Vadi

Pelting Mumbai rains call for the most comforting tea-time snack -Alu Vadi is a perfect tea- time match.

Equipment

Steamer

Sharp knife

Ingredients:

6 large fresh colocasia leaves arvi/arbi/taro leaves

200 g chickpea flour besan

50 g rice flour

50 g sattu flour

2 tsp ground cinna

1 tsp immunity powder

2 tsp ground Ceylon/Srilankan cinnamon

1/4 tsp Ajwain

1 tsp ground fennel seeds

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin seeds

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 inch ginger peeled and grated

2 green chillies optional

5 tbsp fresh tamarind pulp

100 g jaggery powder

500 ml water

For the tempering

For the tadka:

1 tbsp cold pressed coconut oil or unrefined mustard oil

1 tbsp mustard seeds

1 tsp asafoetida

2 tbsp sesame seeds

10-12 curry leaves

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves to garnish.

Instructions:

To prepare the colocasia leaves:

– Begin by wiping the colocasia leaves.

– Clean with a damp kitchen towel.

– Clean both sides thoroughly.

– Use a sharp knife to laterally trim the thick spine that runs down the leaf.

– Simply run the knife across the stalk to flatten it so it feels flat to the touch.

– Continue this process for all of the veins that branch out from the centre.

– Repeat the trimming for all the leaves.

To make the batter:

– In a large bowl, combine the chickpea flour, rice flour,sattu flour, ground cinnamon, immunity powder, ajwain,ground fennel seeds, ground cumin seeds, chilli powder, and salt.

– Whisk to combine.

– Add the grated ginger, green chilli paste, tamarind and jaggery powder.

– Slowly add the water, whisking all the time to ensure a smooth paste is formed without lumps.

– Continue whisking for 5 minutes until the paste is smooth.

– Set aside for 15 minutes.

To assemble the Alu Vadi-

– Organise the colocasia leaves by size.

– The assembly process will begin with the largest leaves to the smallest leaf.

– Take the largest colocasia leaf and lay it (dull side up) out on a clean, flat surface.

– Top with a large spoonful of batter.

– Use a rubber spatula, or your hands to spread the batter over the leaf.

– Take the second largest leaf and place it dull side-up in the opposite direction to the first leaf.

– It should look like a butterfly, the four corners resembling wings.

– Repeat the spreading process so that the second leaf is covered and place the next leaf in the opposite direction once again.

– Once all the five leaves are stacked, cover it finally with more batter.

– Fold one side of the leaves down to the center.

– Repeat for the other side so the leaves meet in the middle.

– It should form a rectangle.

– Cover with more batter.

– Starting from the short side, begin to form a tight roll.

– Ensure the roll is as tight as it can be without the batter squeezing out or the leaves breaking.

– Rub any remaining batter on the outside of the log to stick down any loose ends.

To steam the Alu Vadi:

– Heat up water and place the pot in a cooker.

– Grease a dish with a few drops of oil and place it in the pot.

– Place the rolls on the dish with the sealed side facing down.

– Close the lid and steam on medium heat for 15 minutes.

– Let it cool down and cut the roll into ï¿½ in wide pieces.

To finish the Alu Vadi:

– Slice the cooled Alu Vadi into 1/2cm pieces using a sharp knife.

– If you prefer a lighter snack, you can eat them steamed too.

For the tampering:

– Heat the oil in a pan.

– Add the mustard seeds once they crackle, add asafoetida, sesame seeds and curry leaves.

– Arrange the Alu vadi slices in the pan and cook on both sides until golden brown and crispy all over.

– Remove from the pan and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

– Serve warm or at room temperature with masala chai.

Important Note:

– Do not consume taro leaves as a raw vegetable or in their raw state.

– They should be soaked first in clean water and then cooked for at least 30 minutes. (IANS)