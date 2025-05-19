Wearable Sensor Shows Promise for Monitoring Sleep Apnea Treatment, Study Finds

- Advertisement -

San Francisco– A new study has found that a wearable medical-grade pulse oximeter, paired with a connected software platform, offers a promising way to monitor obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing disorders—particularly for tracking patient response to treatment over time.

The wearable device, which has been cleared for medical use, is designed for comfort and ease of use. In a recent clinical trial, it demonstrated high patient compliance, making it a practical option for long-term monitoring.

“Researchers in our clinical trials have emphasized how valuable longitudinal data is when assessing night-to-night variability and treatment effectiveness for OSA,” said Ketan Mehta, Head of Product and Engineering for Connected Wearables at Apnimed.

“One sleep specialist even noted that collecting one or two key metrics over 25 nights may be more insightful than collecting 25 metrics during a single night—the current gold standard with in-lab polysomnography,” Mehta added.

While popular consumer wearables like the Oura Ring and Apple Watch provide sleep-related biometric data, they are not cleared for clinical use. On the other end of the spectrum, traditional sleep study devices—though clinically robust—are often expensive and cumbersome, making them impractical for routine or continuous monitoring.

The new wearable sensor aims to bridge that gap. Designed to be worn as a ring, it utilizes transmittance-based photoplethysmography (PPG), which has proven more effective for use on the proximal phalanx (the base of the finger), delivering a stronger signal-to-noise ratio and better performance in low blood perfusion scenarios.

Unlike most consumer wearables that offer only periodic spot checks, this device continuously collects physiological data throughout the night. It then syncs with a companion smartphone app, enabling patients to view select metrics while providing healthcare providers with detailed insights.

“This system empowers both patients and providers with real-time, actionable data,” said Mehta. “It supports more informed conversations and encourages shared decision-making—bringing digital medicine into a collaborative space.”

The technology could also help expand access to care. By providing pulmonologists with an effective tool to manage routine sleep apnea cases, it may reduce the need for referrals to sleep specialists, streamlining treatment and reducing delays in diagnosis and management. (Source: IANS)