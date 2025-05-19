Smartphones Surpass Oil and Diamonds to Become India’s Top Export in FY25

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– In a landmark shift for India’s export landscape, smartphones have officially emerged as the country’s top exported commodity in FY25, overtaking traditional leaders such as petroleum products and cut diamonds, according to the latest government data.

Fueled by strong government support and robust local manufacturing by global tech giants like Apple and Samsung, smartphone exports soared 55% to $24.14 billion in 2024–25, up from $15.57 billion in FY24 and $10.96 billion in FY23.

The United States and Japan registered the largest increases in smartphone imports from India over the past three years. Exports to the U.S. surged nearly fivefold—from $2.16 billion in FY23 to $10.6 billion in FY25. Similarly, shipments to Japan jumped more than fourfold, rising from $120 million to $520 million during the same period.

Industry experts attribute this growth to the Indian government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has drawn significant global investment, expanded local manufacturing capabilities, and helped integrate India into global supply chains.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple and Samsung accounted for an astounding 94% of India’s smartphone exports in 2024. Their continued commitment to manufacturing in India has been instrumental in driving the category to the top of the country’s export charts.

Made-in-India smartphone shipments also rose 6% year-on-year in 2024, bolstered by rising global demand and expanding production capacities.

Meanwhile, the domestic market has seen a surge in demand for premium smartphones, particularly from Apple. An IDC report released Monday revealed that Apple recorded the highest growth among all smartphone brands in Q1 2025, shipping a record 3 million iPhones in the January–March quarter.

The iPhone 16 emerged as the top-shipped model during this period, accounting for 4% of all smartphones sold.

India’s smartphone market is clearly trending upward in value. The average selling price (ASP) hit a record $274 in Q1 2025, while the premium segment ($600–$800) grew nearly 79% year-on-year.

Apple’s iPhone 13 and 16 models dominated this high-end category, further solidifying the brand’s growing market share in India. (Source: IANS)