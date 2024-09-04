Venture Capitalist Nilanjana Bhowmik to Keynote 20 Under 20 Award Recipients on Sunday at Burlington Marriott

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—INDIA New England News, one of the nation’s largest Indian American news and video magazines serving the South Asian community, announced that venture capitalist Nilanjana Bhowmik will give a keynote address to the 20 Under 20 award recipients for 2024 on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Ms. Bhowmik is Founder and General Partner of Boston-based Converge, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests behind ambitious entrepreneurs solving businesses’ most pressing needs.

“We’re honored to have Ms. Bhowmik as our keynote speaker at our annual 20 Under 20 award ceremony,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and its sister publications IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times and Boston Real Estate Times. “Ms. Bhowmik is a pioneer in the venture capital industry, given the fact that only about 6 percent of US-based VC firms are women-led.”

Always on the hunt for the “bleeding edge,” her current investments span AI/ML infrastructure, edge-computing, robotics, intelligent SaaS, and Web 3 fundamentals. Select prior investments include, Nimbella (serverless computing, acquired by Digital Ocean), RapidMiner (data science platform, acquired by Altair), Jibe (HR Tech, acquired by iCIMS), NuoDB (cloud database, acquired by Dassault Systèmes), Stitch (self-serve data integration, acquired by Talend), Trackvia (no-code app platform, acquired by Primus), and Cybersecurity/DevOps (Viewfinity, acquired by CyberArk, VKernel acquired by Quest/Dell).

“I am excited to have Nilanjana Bhowmik as our chief guest for the 2024 20 Under 20 awards. Her remarkable journey as a pioneer in B2B tech and venture capital is a powerful inspiration for our young stars,” said Jharna Madan, host of the 20 Under 20 awards ceremony. “Nilanjana’s relentless pursuit of innovation and her success in shaping the future of technology embody the qualities we hope to instill in our next generation of leaders.”

Ms. Madan added: “Her deep expertise, coupled with her unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, sets a shining example for our youth. I am thrilled to be part of this event, knowing that her story and insights will not only ignite the imaginations of these bright minds but also empower them to dream even bigger and strive for excellence in all they do.”

Prior to founding Converge, Ms. Bhowmik was a General Partner at Longworth Venture Partners where she led the firm’s investments in enterprise tech. As an investment banker at Broadview (now Jefferies), she executed M&A transactions on the buy & sell-side for companies spanning storage, security and enterprise software. After publishing her graduate dissertation on object-oriented class libraries, Ms. Bhowmik was recruited to Object Design Inc., the leading object-oriented database platform in the 90’s that grew quickly from venture-backed to IPO, and ran the professional services organization for the Americas, delivering one-third of the company’s annual revenues.

She received her B.Eng. in Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology, her M.S. in Computer Science from University of South Carolina, and her MBA from INSEAD.

Deeply committed to supporting future leaders through education and access, Ms. Bhowmik is a past President of TiE-Boston, founding President of TiE-Boston Foundation that runs the flagship TYE Program, and a Trustee at the Museum of Science, Boston.

The 20-Under-20 Stars is organized annually by INDIA New England News. The winners are selected based on their achievements, extracurricular activities, entrepreneurship, and participation in community service, as well as exceptional skills in writing, arts and music, among other factors.

To read about this year’s winners, please click here.

To buy a ticket for breakfast award ceremony, please click here.