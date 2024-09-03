Bollywood Roundup: Jacqueliene Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Jacqueliene Fernandez looks hot in monokini; shares beach pics

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez on Monday shared mesmerising pictures of herself in a monokini, setting the internet on fire with her toned physique.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueliene, who has 70.6 million followers, uploaded a string of photos from a tropical paradise. The snap shows her wearing a white monokini, which has a sweetheart neckline, and is taking a spash in water.

She is also wearing a mini white dress, giving doll vibes, and enjoying the sand and the sea.

The photo also shows a novel and a beach cap.

However, Jacqueliene has not mentioned the location of the photos, and captioned the images with a kiss emoji.

A fan wrote in the comment section: “Barbie”.

Another user said: “these pictures just made my dayyy”.

A fan commented: “You are flaming us….”

The Sri Lankan actress and model Jacqueliene made her acting debut in 2009 with fantasy action comedy ‘Aladin’ directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh.

She then featured in a special number ‘Aapka Kya Hoga’ in the 2010 comedy drama ‘Housefull’.

The actress has appeared in movies like ‘Race 2’, ‘Kick’, ‘Roy’, ‘Brothers’, ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Dishoom’, ‘A Gentleman’, ‘Judwaa 2’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Drive’, ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’, ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Vikrant Rona’, ‘Ram Setu’, and ‘Cirkus’.

She was last seen in a special appearance in the song ‘Deewane’ in the 2023 comedy-drama ‘Selfiee’ directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Jacqueline next has ‘Fateh’, and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in the pipeline.

Kareena shares Taimur wasn’t present on the sets of ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming police procedural drama, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, shared that her elder son Taimur Ali Khan was not present on the sets of the film during the shoot.

The actress attended the trailer launch of her movie along with Ektaa R. Kapoor and Hansal Mehta at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

During the event, Kareena was asked by the media if Taimur and the child actor of ‘The Buckingham Murders’ became good friends during the filming. The actress denied saying that Taimur was not present on the sets of the film.

The actress also spoke about what connected with her about her role of a cop in the film. In the film, Kareena essays the role of a cop who has an unsettling past.

She told the media, “A mother’s love needs no language, her love is expressed through her eyes. The thread of the mother’s emotion and her love for her child connected with me on a subconscious level. And, I love playing a detective, it’s one of my favourite characters to portray on screen”.

Meanwhile, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is helmed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’ and ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’. The film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahana Films and TBM Films, the film is set to bow in theatres on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kareena also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline which marks her return to the ‘Singham’ franchise. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty, and will release on November 1.

Shraddha Kapoor pens heartfelt note on birthday of her ‘pasandida purush’

Mumbai– On the 72nd birthday of Shakti Kapoor, her daughter and actress Shraddha Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her ‘pasandida purush’, showering love on her ‘baapu’.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha, who has 92.7 million followers shared a photo with Shakti.

In the selfie, we can see Shraddha wearing a pink outfit and standing close to her father.

She wrote in the caption: “Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai! Happy Birthday Baapu @shaktikapoor Woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai Love you Baapu”.

Karisma Kapoor commented: “Happy birthday Shakti ji”.

Varun Dhawan wrote: “Shakssss looking fresh”. Shraddha replied to Varun and said: “He a bigsteppa trendsetta”.

On the work front, Shakti has been a part of movies like ‘Kasam Khoon Ki’, ‘Alibaba Marjinaa’, ‘Lootmaar’, ‘Qurbani’, ‘Yeh Rishta Na Tootay’, ‘Khuda Kasam’, ‘Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Kanoon Meri Mutthi Mein’, ‘Mera Jawab’, ‘Yaadon Ki Kasam’, ‘Insaaf Main Karoonga’, ‘Ghar Jamai’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Diljale’, ‘Judwaa’, ‘Hero No. 1’, among numerous others.

Shraddha made her acting debut in the 2010 thriller ‘Teen Patti’, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley and R. Madhavan.

She essayed the role of Arohi in romantic musical ‘Aashiqui 2’ directed by Mohit Suri. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

The beautiful diva has appeared in movies like ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Haider’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Haseena Parkar’, ‘Stree’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, ‘Baaghi 3’, and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

She recently featured in horror comedy ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Niren Bhatt, and produced jointly by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Stree’.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Ajay Devgn leases Mumbai office space for Rs 7 lakh a month

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently leased out his commercial office space in the bustling Andheri area of Mumbai for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh, as per a transaction reviewed by a real-estate portal.

The ‘Leave and Licence’ agreement, formalised this month, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.12 lakh. Devgn’s office is situated in Signature Tower developed by Lotus Developers.

The project is located along the Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, a prime location in Mumbai’s western suburbs. It offers seamless access to major highways, Metro station, and is just a short distance from the international airport, making it a highly sought-after area for businesses looking for well-connected office space.

The locality’s vibrant mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options further elevates its status as a business hub.

A real-estate portal reported that the leased property spans 3,455 sq ft and includes three car parking spaces. The agreement, secured with a Rs 30 lakh deposit, is for a 60-month lease term.

Devgn, along with his actress wife Kajol, is known to own multiple properties within the same project. They are among several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, who have also invested in commercial spaces in Signature Tower.

Devgn is one of India’s most successful actors, boasting two National Film Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri.

His performances in films like ‘Company’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Singham’, ‘Drishyam’, and ‘Tanhaji’ have cemented his reputation as a powerhouse in Indian cinema.

Recently, he continued to enthrall the audience with standout roles in ‘Bhuj’ and ‘Maidaan’.

The actor also has multiple projects lined up, including ‘Singham Again’, ‘Raid 2’, ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, and ‘Son of Sardar 2’.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares moments from ‘An Evening in Paris’ with Ishita Raj

Mumbai– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is on a girls trip to Paris, France along with her ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ co-star Ishita Raj, has dropped a glimpse of her European holiday.

Nushrratt took to Instagram, where she has seven million followers and shared a photo carousel. The snap shows the diva wearing a white dress, and paired it with a trench coat. The look is rounded off with black boots and sunglasses.

She is posing against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower.

There is a snap of Nushrratt and Ishita wearing bikinis and enjoying oysters and drinks.

Nushrratt also gave a peek of her ‘outfit checks’. She is wearing a yellow short dress and paired it with black coat, while roaming on ‘Paris ki sadakein’.

The last photo in the album shows Nushrratt in a white co-ord set and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. She wrote: “Just a girl & Eiffel sparkle”.

The post is captioned as: “An evening in Paris with the Blair to my Serena”.

Ishita commented on the post and said: “Next stop?”

On the work front, Nushrratt made her acting debut with the 2002 television show ‘Kittie Party’. She got her break in Bollywood in 2006 with ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’. She has been a part of movies like ‘Kal Kissne Dekha’, ‘Taj Mahal’, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’.

Nushrratt then appeared in romantic comedy buddy film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita.

She has featured in ‘Akaash Vani’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Chhalaang’, ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘Chhorii’, ‘Hurdang’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Selfiee’, ‘Chatrapathi’.

The 39-year-old was last seen in action thriller ‘Akelli’ directed by Pranay Meshram.

She next has ‘Chhorii 2’ in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ishita last appeared in the movie ‘Wild Wild Punjab’.

Ananya Panday plunges into grief, mourns death of her baby Fudge

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday on Tuesday expressed her heartfelt condolence on the demise of her furry friend–her pet dog ‘Fudge’, and dropped unseen throwback childhood pictures.

Ananya took to Instagram where she has 25.3 million followers, and shared a string of her childhood photos with Fudge.

The photos also feature her mother Bhavana, her sister Rysa, and her grandmother.

The post has a caption: “2008 – infinity.. Rest in peace Fudge, I love you fighter.. 16 years of a life filled with so much food and joy, l’ll miss you every single day”.

Her bestie Shanaya Kapoor wrote: “love you”.

Bhavana, Esha Gupta and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, and costume designer Bhavana.

She started her acting career in 2019 by essaying the role of Shreya in the teen film ‘Student of the Year 2’. The romantic comedy film directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Nokia Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was a sequel to the 2012 film ‘Student of the Year’.

It also starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Seal.

Ananya then played the role of Tapasya in the romantic comedy ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

She was then seen as Pooja in ‘Khaali Peeli’, Tia in ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Ananya made her Telugu debut with 2022 sports action film ‘Liger’, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The movie, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, was produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy were seen in pivotal roles, and American boxer Mike Tyson appeared in a cameo role.

Ananya then appeared as Pari in ‘Dream Girl 2’, and Ahana in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

She next has ‘CTRL’, a thriller film written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the banners of Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films, the film stars Ananya and Vihaan Samat.

Ananya also has ‘Shankara’ and web series ‘Call Me Bae’ in the pipeline.

Like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s youthfulness, her energy: Ektaa Kapoor

Mumbai– Ektaa R Kapoor, has heaped praise on Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan for what she brings to the table with an experience of over 2 decades.

Ekta attended the trailer launch of her upcoming home production, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ along with Kareena and Hansal Mehta at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

At the event, Ekta shared that the film has already recovered its cost including the P&A owing to the stardom of Kareena. Ekta also refused to call ‘The Buckingham Murders’ a more serious or a middle-of-the-road cinema and said that the film is as main commercial potboiler as it could get.

Ekta told the media, “Kareena brings style and youthfulness. She is a big star and a great actress. I trust her craft.”

She then spoke about her earlier association with Kareena, ‘Crew’. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in leading roles.

Ekta said, “The only condition of making ‘Crew’ for me was Kareena’s casting. I told Rhea (Rhea Kapoor) that for this role I want Kareena baaki tum sab dekh lo (I want Kareena for this role, rest of the casting is your call).”

In ‘Crew’, Kareena essayed the role of the senior flight attendant, Jasmine Kohli, who hatches the plan of a heist with her colleagues.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ is helmed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’ and ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’. The film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahana Films and TBM Films, the film is set to bow in theatres on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kareena also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline which marks her return to the ‘Singham’ franchise. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and will be released on November 1. (IANS)