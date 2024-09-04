Sanjay Aggarwal on TiECON East’s Session on “Business Exits: Lessons from the Trenches”

- Advertisement -

BOSTON– BOSTON—What to do after you have managed and grown your business? Do you want to sell, or go public? What about taxes after you cash in? If you want to explore your options, TiECON East session on “Business Exits: Lessons from the Trenches” may help you.

Speakers for this session are: Kathryn Oliver, Tax Partner at EY; Lisa Marie Kelly, Managing Director at EY; Atul Dhir, CEO, Principia Health LLC; and; Praveen Tipirneni, CEO, Morphic Therapeutic.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Sanjay Aggarwal, a Charter Member of TiE Boston and a Partner at Finhive, talks about the key features and focus of the session.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

At Finhive, Mr. Aggarwal’s mission is to navigate startups through the complexities of financial growth, leveraging his expertise in business strategy and cross-functional team management.

Previously with American Tower and Ernst & Young, Mr. Aggrawal honed his skills in international government affairs, accounting, auditing, M&A, tax strategy, and complex project management, contributing to high-stakes negotiations and strategic partnerships.

The theme for TiECON East 2024 is “The Connected Entrepreneur: Boundless Innovation and Borderless Connections.” Scheduled for September 13, 2024, at the Boston Sheraton Hotel, this year’s conference will spotlight the influential role of connected entrepreneurs in today’s dynamic business landscape.

For the first time in the history of TiECON East, the conference will feature an alliance with the New York and Toronto chapters of TiE.

Historically organized by TiE Boston, this joint effort signifies a major milestone, expanding the conference’s reach and influence. The involvement of the New York and Toronto chapter brings a wealth of additional resources, expertise, and networking opportunities.

TiECON East 2024 is committed to empowering entrepreneurs with the tools and connections they need to thrive. The conference will be held at the Boston Sheraton Hotel. Tickets are available at tieconeast.com.