US Religious Freedom Commission Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack Targeting Hindus

New York– The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as a “horrifying assault, predominantly targeting Hindus.”

In a statement released on Friday, USCIRF Chair Stephen Schneck said, “This horrifying attack, predominantly against Hindus, represents a blatant and egregious targeting of individuals based on their religious beliefs. We urge authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and to prevent any retaliatory violence against Kashmiri Muslims.”

According to reports cited by the commission, the attackers allegedly asked victims to recite an Islamic verse, killing those who could not comply.

Commissioner Vicky Hartzler expressed deep concern over the targeted violence. “We are alarmed by the explicit targeting of Hindus and other non-Muslims,” she said. “We urge the U.S. government to strengthen its commitment to global religious freedom to ensure all individuals can practice their faith without fear of violence or reprisal.”

USCIRF Commissioner Asif Mahmood called for renewed U.S. action in response to ongoing religious persecution. “In addition to redesignating Pakistan as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), USCIRF recommends the State Department lift the existing national security waiver to allow for legally mandated actions to uphold religious freedom,” he stated.

The attack took place on April 22 in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, where terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—carried out a brutal massacre. The assault claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local resident, sending shockwaves across the country.

In response, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced a series of retaliatory measures. These include suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, expulsion of Pakistan’s military attachés from New Delhi, and a reduction in diplomatic presence at both nations’ High Commissions. (Source: IANS)