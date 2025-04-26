Trump on India-Pakistan Tensions: “They’ll Get It Figured Out”

- Advertisement -

Washington– President Donald Trump declined to weigh in on renewed tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, expressing confidence that the two nations will “get it figured out one way or the other.”

While boarding his flight to Rome to attend Pope Francis’ funeral, Trump was asked whether he was concerned about the escalating tensions and if he planned to speak with the leaders of India and Pakistan. He sidestepped the question, noting, “There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years,” a remark that appeared to rhetorically exaggerate the historical conflict. “But they’ll get it figured out. I know both leaders,” he added.

During his first term, Trump had publicly offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, an offer that was prompted by a direct request from then-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a joint appearance at the White House. New Delhi firmly rejected that proposal, maintaining its longstanding position against third-party mediation in bilateral disputes—whether with Pakistan or China.

In his current term, Trump made a similar mediation offer concerning the India-China border standoff during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s February visit to Washington, which was once again politely declined by the Indian delegation.

Though Trump refrained from offering to mediate this time, he and senior U.S. officials quickly condemned the Pahalgam attack and extended their support to India in its fight against terrorism. The White House issued a statement on the incident shortly after it occurred, and President Trump personally called Prime Minister Modi to express condolences and solidarity.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also posted a message of support on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack.” (Source: IANS)