US-Produced “NRI Wives: Grey Stories of Love Vs Desires” Deals With Real Life Tales of Indian Diaspora, Releases on Mother’s Day

BOSTON—NRI Wives: Grey Stories of Love Vs Desires is definitely a bold movie. It is also the very first Bollywood feature film fully shot and produced in the United States, especially in New Hampshire, Texas and Seattle, WA.

The movie, written and produced by New Englander Gunjan Kuthiala, is releasing theatrically globally on Mother’s Day weekend on May 12th. Among many human-interest topics, NRI Wives deals with martial virginity.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Kuthiala talks about the movie, challenges of film making, production and financing as well her dream of creating NRI Bollywood. To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Star cast of the movie include Bollywood stars like Bhagyashree, Raima Sen, Kiku Sharda, Samir Soni, Jugal Hansraj, Hiten Tejwani, Aditi Govitrikar, Gaurav Gera, Sadiya Siddiqui, Sameksha Oswal, Javed Pathan, Olivia Malhotra, Kapil Arora and more.

The movie depicts four real life inspired NRI stories diving into the taboo side of the human relationships, emotions, desires, curiosity and how good people can show grey shades too in odd life circumstances.

This is a film made by New Hampshire-based NRI Life Productions. Local Indian-American community members, especially Ambika Mangtani, Vidhi Dalia, Rohini Iris Pola and Soumya Dharmateja have played an important role in the production of the movie. Community groups such as Sraveo, SETU and Hindi Manch also helped with the production.

Ms. Kuthiala, the writer and producer of the film, is the Founder and CEO of NRILIFE Productions and owner of Jobgini. She moved to New Hampshire about 20 years ago.