Bollywood Roundup: Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Disha Patani wishes ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ co-star Jackie Chan on his b’day

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani, who worked with legendary Martial arts star Jackie Chan in ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ in 2017, wished the legend on the occasion of his birthday on Friday. The actress took to her social media and shared a bunch of pictures and video from her time shooting with him for the movie.

The pictures range from a young Jackie Chan, his autograph to Disha, his animated avatar to an on-location picture of the actress and the Martial Arts star.

She wrote in the caption: “Happy b’day to the living LEGEND& taguu there will never be anyone like you. You’ve constantly put your life at risk just to entertain us, I’m grateful to have met you and known you as the most beautiful human being!! Keep spreading your love and light and inspiring all of us.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Project K’ in which she will share the screen Prabhas, veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. She also has ‘Yodha’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with superstar Surya in the pipeline.

After Raveena gets Padma Shri, her daughter pens heartwarming note for mom

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon was treated with a heartwarming message from her daughter Rasha Thadani on Friday after the former’s Padma award win. The actress was recently feted with the fourth highest civilian honour of India – Padma Shri in Delhi for her achievements and contribution to cinema.

Beaming with joy and pride, Rasha had accompanied her mother to the event.

Taking to her Instagram, Rasha celebrated her mother’s big win through a special message. Sharing the two pictures from the event, she penned a lengthy note for her mother as she wrote in the caption: “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the Republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving (sic).”

She further mentioned in her note: “I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and me to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple with daughter

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming global spy series ‘Citadel’, visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from their visit. In the pictures, the actress is seen carrying her daughter in her arms. The little one looks on intently as her mommy does pooja. The actress wrote in the caption: “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings (sic).”

Bollywood actress and IPL cricket team owner, Preity Zinta reacted to her post by writing: “Awww Jai Ganapati Bappa”. ‘Bheed’ actress Dia Mirza also took to the comments section and reacted with red heart emojis.

After sharing the pictures from the temple visit, Priyanka also shared an unseen picture from the promotions of ‘Citadel’ and revealed that her Mumbai trip has come to an end. She wrote: “Mumbai done right! See you.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen essaying the role of an elite spy in the global series ‘Citadel’ which also stars ‘GoT’ star Richard Madden in the lead.

‘I married my best friend,’ says Sonali Bendre about her husband Goldie Behl

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who will be seen among the panel of judges with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur on the show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, spoke about her chemistry with her husband Goldie Behl and said they are like best friends.

Sonali met filmmaker Goldie Behl, son of director Ramesh Behl on the sets of her film ‘Naaraaz’ and they both got married on November 12, 2002.

Sonali shares a very friendly bond with Goldie and she said that marrying him for her is like tying the knot with her best friend.

During the show, amidst all the dance acts, two contestants from Delhi, Norbu and Sushmita Tamang, impressed the judges with their dance moves and also with their cute chemistry.

Norbu shared that he met his best friend Sushmita in Mumbai at a dance battle and their bond grew as they started practising dance together. Norbu also appreciated Sushmita by mentioning things he likes about her.

Listening to them, Geeta asked Sonali if her best friend appreciated her like this and she replied: “I think Goldie should shower me with more praises, it’s been so long since he has done it. Years back, even we were just like Norbu and Sushmita; and this is exactly what used to happen where I was also like Sushmita and I would say he is my best friend and we would stay as best friends.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ is starting from April 8 on Sony Entertainment Television.

After getting a gun, Salman Khan zips around in a bullet-proof imported SUV

Mumbai– Under threats from various quarters, Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan has acquired a swank white bullet proof SUV in which he zips around, barely months after getting a gun licence for self-defence, sources close to the actor said.

Already accorded a Y-Plus Security cover, Khan is not taking chances and has imported a yet-to-be-launched Nissan Patrol SUV for his travail-free travels in and around Mumbai.

This would be an upgrade on his erstwhile modified Toyota Land Cruiser with armour and bulletproof glass, but is considered a lower level of protection.

The developments follow the series of threats in the past few months from the mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, to him and his aged father and renowned Bollywood writer Salim Khan.

Bishnoi had even proclaimed in an interview that his life goal was to “kill Salman Khan”, even as the security cover for the actor and his celeb family was stepped up a few weeks ago.

Khan has scheduled his next big release, ‘Kissi Ka Bhai, Kissi Ki Jaan’, later this month coinciding with the Ramzan-end festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Later he has Diwali line-up of ‘Tiger 3’ and then ‘Tiger Vs. Pathaan’ in which he will work with Shah Rukh Khan.

Taapsee flaunts her washboard abs, leaves the Internet amazed