Unidentified Object Falls on House in Madhya Pradesh; Air Force Experts Called to Investigate

- Advertisement -

Bhopal– A mysterious object fell from the sky onto a house in the Thakur Baba Colony of Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Thursday, sparking panic in the area.

Fortunately, the family living in the house escaped unharmed.

Preliminary investigations suggest the object may be debris from an aircraft, a suspicion reinforced by the discovery of an unusual fragment nearby.

“The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m., causing a loud explosion that shook the area,” said Jitendra Mawai, station in-charge of Kolaras, in a statement to IANS. “The object struck a house near Thakur Baba Mandir in Pichhor tehsil, leaving the front section of the home heavily damaged.”

One local resident described the blast as overwhelming, with the shockwave felt throughout the neighborhood.

At the time of the incident, the family was going about their daily routines—some cooking in the kitchen, others sitting down to eat. Miraculously, no one was injured in the chaos.

Experts from the Maharajpura Air Force Station in Gwalior have been summoned to examine the object and assess the situation.

“Only the Air Force can identify the object and decide the next course of action,” Mawai added.

The airbase, located approximately 115 kilometers from Shivpuri, dispatched personnel to the site. Meanwhile, local police have cordoned off the area and deployed a significant security presence to maintain order amid public concern. Although initial suspicions point to aircraft debris, the object’s exact identity remains unknown.

This isn’t the first time such an incident has occurred in the region. Two years ago, shiny spherical objects mysteriously fell from the sky in parts of Gwalior and Shivpuri, drawing both curiosity and alarm. Some believed these objects to be fragments of rockets or satellites, but investigations by experts failed to yield any definitive conclusions.

One of those spheres reportedly landed in a field near Jaura Shyampur village in Gwalior’s Bhitarwar area. (Source: IANS)