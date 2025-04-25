IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Reaches Milestone of 400 T20 Matches

- Advertisement -

Chennai– Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of cricket’s most enduring icons, reached a major milestone on Friday, playing his 400th T20 match during Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Over the course of his illustrious T20 career, Dhoni has led India to victory in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and has been instrumental in guiding CSK to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. He has scored 7,566 runs in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 135.90, a testament to his longevity and skill in the shortest format of the game.

Now 43 years old, Dhoni may no longer be at the peak of his batting prowess, but he remains lightning quick behind the stumps. He holds the record for the most stumpings in T20 cricket, with 34 to his name.

Dhoni returned as CSK captain for the 2025 IPL season after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to an elbow fracture.

This season marks Dhoni’s first time leading CSK since the 2023 IPL final in Ahmedabad, where Ravindra Jadeja famously struck a six and a four off the last two balls to clinch CSK’s fifth title. Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad at the start of the 2024 season, stepping back from leadership duties but continuing to play a vital role as a player and mentor.

Gaikwad sustained a blow to his right forearm earlier this season during CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Subsequent scans revealed an elbow fracture, ending his campaign and prompting Dhoni’s return to captaincy.

Dhoni has now led CSK in a record 239 matches, including all five of the franchise’s IPL championship runs. He had briefly relinquished the captaincy in 2022 to Ravindra Jadeja, but resumed the role midway through that season following a string of poor performances.

Dhoni joins an elite group of Indian players who have reached the 400-match milestone in T20 cricket, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Dinesh Karthik. (Source: IANS)