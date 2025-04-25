Pakistani Nationals Ordered to Leave Maharashtra Within 48 Hours or Face Action: CM Fadnavis

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Pakistani nationals residing in Maharashtra have been ordered to leave the state within 48 hours or face legal action, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday.

“The Indian government has decided to cancel the visas of Pakistani citizens. We have obtained a list of Pakistani nationals currently residing in Maharashtra and issued instructions to all police stations regarding their status,” Fadnavis told reporters. “These individuals have been directed to leave the state within 48 hours. We are monitoring their movements and will initiate deportation proceedings. If they do not comply within the given timeframe, strict action will be taken.”

Fadnavis added that he had held detailed discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the central government’s decision to revoke visas for Pakistani citizens. “Following these discussions, we have instructed Pakistani nationals in Maharashtra to leave within 48 hours. Those who overstay will face legal consequences,” he warned.

He also emphasized that the state holds “no sympathy for Pakistani players or actors.”

The announcement follows the Indian government’s decision to revoke all visas issued to Pakistani nationals and advise Indian citizens in Pakistan to return home, amid rising tensions between the two countries after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists.

Home Minister Amit Shah has personally contacted the chief ministers of all Indian states, instructing them to ensure that no Pakistani citizens remain in the country beyond the newly established deadlines.

