Two Dances Choregraphed by Jasmine Shah to be Staged at the Wedding Expo on April 24

BURLINGTON, MA– Two dances, choregraphed by Aangikam Dance Academy founder Jasmine Shah will be staged at the Indian Wedding Expo on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Burlington Marriott in Burlington, MA.

The first will be “Dholna”, a fast and upbeat dance based on a popular song, said Ms. Shah. The second program will be based on Nagada song from film Ramlila.

Ms. Shah is the director and the founder of Aangikam Dance Academy, which teaches two classical style dances from India, Bharat Natyam and Manipuri, as well as folk dances from various regions of India. In addition, she has served the Gujarati Association of New England in various positions, including its president.

The Wedding Expo, which will be held from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on April 24, 2022, at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, is free to attendees.

“Good bye virtual weddings. We’re now back with real events. Come and visit INDIA New England’s best Indian wedding vendors at the Expo,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the show and publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times and Boston Real Estate Times. “This year’s main theme will be greener, zero waste and sustainable weddings.”