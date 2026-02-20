Turning Up the Volume on Wedding Season: Boston Desi DJ Headlines INDIA New England Wedding Expo

BURLINGTON, MA — The 18th Annual Spring Wedding Expo will light up the Burlington Marriott Hotel this Sunday, February 22, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM — and this year promises more glamour, more inspiration, and more electrifying performances than ever before.

Presented by INDIA New England News and produced by Mishra Group, the Expo officially kicks off the 2026 Indian and South Asian wedding season in New England. Drawing hundreds of brides, grooms, families, and industry leaders, the event has become the region’s premier destination for wedding planning, fashion, décor, and cultural celebration.

Adding to this year’s high-energy lineup is Boston Desi DJ, bringing its signature sound and spectacle to the highly anticipated bridal showcase.

Led by the dynamic DJ Rakesh and his team, Boston Desi DJ has earned a reputation as New England’s premier destination for unforgettable South Asian wedding entertainment. Known for seamlessly blending tradition with trend, the team specializes in high-energy Bollywood, Bhangra, Tollywood, and global dance music — crafting celebrations that resonate across generations.

From elegant ceremony soundscapes and emotionally tuned baraat processions to vibrant sangeet nights and packed reception dance floors, DJ Rakesh curates experiences that are as personalized as they are electrifying. With years of experience performing at luxury weddings, cultural events, and large-scale celebrations across the region, Boston Desi DJ is dedicated to turning once-in-a-lifetime moments into lasting memories.

“Our goal is to create moments that feel authentic and unforgettable,” said DJ Rakesh. “Every wedding has its own rhythm, and we make sure the music tells that story.”

Beyond high-octane playlists, the team is recognized for seamless event coordination, polished production, and the ability to read and move diverse crowds — from grandparents swaying to timeless classics to Gen Z guests filling the dance floor with infectious energy.

Couples attending the Expo will have the opportunity to connect directly with the Boston Desi DJ team, explore customized entertainment packages, and envision how their big day can sound, feel, and shine exactly as imagined.

To register for free, please click here.

For more information and to explore their latest events, follow:

DJ RAKESH: https://www.instagram.com/djrakeshusa/

BOSTON DESI DJ: https://www.instagram.com/bostondesidj/