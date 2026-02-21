Wedding Season Begins: INDIA New England’s 18th Annual Spring Expo Returns to Burlington This Sunday

BURLINGTON, MA — The countdown to wedding season officially begins this Sunday as INDIA New England News hosts its 18th Annual Spring Wedding Expo—an immersive celebration of South Asian style, tradition, and modern elegance.

Set to take place on Feb. 22, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Burlington Marriott Hotel, the expo has become a signature gathering for brides, grooms, families, and wedding professionals across New England. Admission is free, making it an accessible and inspiring starting point for couples planning their big day.

A Curated Celebration of Culture and Craft

With approximately 30 premier exhibitors under one roof, this year’s showcase promises a thoughtfully curated mix of bridal couture, jewelry, décor, photography, catering, entertainment, and event planning services.

More than just a vendor fair, the expo offers couples the chance to experience the textures, colors, and sounds of a South Asian wedding weekend—brought to life through live showcases, décor installations, and cultural performances.

Attendees can explore the latest bridal trends—from regal lehengas and contemporary fusion wear to statement jewelry and bespoke menswear—while also discovering innovative floral concepts, lighting designs, and thematic décor displays shaping 2026 celebrations.

Inspiration Meets Expertise

The event provides direct access to industry experts who understand the scale and nuance of South Asian weddings. From multi-day logistics and destination planning to intricate ceremonial details, couples can meet planners, designers, DJs, and beauty professionals ready to transform vision into reality.

Live entertainment and dance performances throughout the day will capture the vibrancy of sangeet nights and reception revelry, giving guests a taste of the energy that defines modern Indian weddings.

Powered by Community Partners

This year’s expo is proudly supported by leading names in hospitality and wedding design, including the Burlington Marriott Hotel, Alankar Event Planners & Decorators, Desi DJ Boston, and Mint To Be Events.

An Invitation to Dream Bigger

Whether planning an intimate gathering or a grand, multi-day celebration, the Spring Wedding Expo offers a rare opportunity to gather ideas, make connections, and envision every detail—from ceremony to reception—within a single afternoon.

For couples at the beginning of their journey or those finalizing the finishing touches, Sunday’s event promises inspiration, expertise, and a festive atmosphere that marks the official start of the 2026 South Asian wedding season.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA

Admission: Free (registration encouraged)

Wedding season starts here.