Triveni Ensemble Presents Dance Show “Yatra” on April 19 at Boston University Dance Theater

BOSTON – Indian classical dance teacher and educator Neena Gulati will present the highly anticipated “Yatra,” a captivating dance performance by Triveni Ensemble, on April 19, 2025, at the Boston University Dance Theater.

The event, which marks the 51st anniversary of the Triveni School of Dance based in Brookline, MA, is set to be a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage and diversity. This performance will also support the American India Foundation (AIF), a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of underprivileged communities in India, with a particular focus on women, children, and youth.

“Yatra,” which means “journey” in Sanskrit, aims to take the audience on an unforgettable voyage through India’s cultural landscape. The program will feature a unique blend of classical Indian dance forms—Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Odissi—interwoven with music and poetry from India’s classical composers, drawn from a range of regional languages.

Neena Gulati, a respected figure in the world of Indian classical dance, described “Yatra” as a journey through India’s artistic depth. “With the ancient reverence of Sanskrit and Tamil, the poetic expression of Hindi-Urdu and Marathi, and the lyrical cadence of Telugu and Manipravalam, Yatra paints a vivid picture of India’s artistic richness,” she told INDIA New England News. “Each composition reflects the unique spirit of its region, woven together in a tribute to the shared spiritual and cultural heritage of the Indian subcontinent.”

The show will be held on Saturday, April 19, at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the Boston University Dance Theater. Proceeds from the performance will benefit the American India Foundation, supporting its ongoing work to transform lives across India.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase, and those interested in attending can visit the official website to secure their seats. This performance offers a rare opportunity to experience the soul-stirring beauty of Indian classical dance while supporting a meaningful cause.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Venue: Boston University Dance Theater, Boston, MA

Beneficiary: American India Foundation (AIF)

For ticket information and to purchase