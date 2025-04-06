Reetika Vijay Designs CarGurus’ New Global Headquarters in Boston: A Modern and Future-Focused Design

BOSTON– CarGurus, a global leader in automotive marketplaces, has officially consolidated its headquarters into a single, dynamic location in the heart of Boston. The company, renowned for its innovative car shopping technology, has moved into the top ten floors of a sleek 20-story building at 1001 Boylston Street, a central address in the city’s bustling downtown.

The new headquarters spans an impressive 200,000 square feet, bringing together nearly 1,000 employees from various dispersed locations across Cambridge, MA, into one cohesive, collaborative environment.

The design of this new innovative headquarters was led by Reetika Vijay, Managing Principal at IA Interior Architects‘ Boston office. In an exclusive Face-to-Face interview , Vijay talks about the design process.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

The relocation reflects CarGurus’ continued growth and commitment to building a space that embodies its core values of transparency, empowerment, and innovation. The expansive new office offers panoramic views of the Massachusetts Turnpike, Back Bay, and beyond, enhancing the workplace experience with natural light and stunning vistas.

CarGurus CEO, Jason Trevisan, emphasized the significance of the move, stating, “Not only does this building answer the space needs of our growing CarGurus team, but it also allows us to create a dynamic work environment that will reflect our collaborative culture, inspire our people, and support the pioneering work we have ahead of us.”

A Workplace Designed for People and Purpose

At the heart of the design process was a commitment to employee wellbeing. The space incorporates numerous elements that prioritize comfort, inclusivity, and flexibility. Robust mothers’ suites are available on multiple floors, and every floor features wellness spaces and single-use restrooms. Workstations are designed for customization, enabling employees to modify their environments based on individual needs. Whether it’s adjusting task lighting or reconfiguring a workspace, the design empowers staff to create an ideal work setting. Thoughtful attention was also given to ergonomics and acoustics, ensuring a balanced environment for both quiet reflection and dynamic collaboration.

Incorporating diversity, equity, and inclusion principles, the design team crafted a workspace that reflects CarGurus’ mission to foster an inclusive culture. Quiet areas allow for focused work, while more active spaces promote social interaction and team building. The layout encourages spontaneous collaboration, with spaces designed to spark creativity and inspire new ideas.

Sustainable and Nature-Inspired Design

Sustainability was another core focus of the design, with the project on track for LEED Gold certification. The office maximizes natural light, providing unobstructed views and a deep connection to nature. Wood textures, natural materials, and greenery are thoughtfully integrated throughout the space, creating a calming and organic atmosphere that balances the high-energy demands of the office.

A Design Inspired by the Open Road

Drawing inspiration from the concept of an epic road trip, the spatial design of CarGurus’ new headquarters reflects the idea of journey and motion. Central built volumes evoke land masses, with a striking fissure leading from the elevator lobby to the floor amenity, symbolizing a path of exploration. This gesture is reinforced by material choices and ceiling and flooring designs that mirror the natural environment of a road trip.

A continuous communication stair, adorned with energetic graphics, connects the various floors, weaving together the CarGurus community. This feature fosters interaction across teams, encouraging collaboration and communication. The layout’s fluid design makes navigating the space intuitive, with a wayfinding strategy that draws on CarGurus’ brand colors—red and blue—paired with neutral tones of warm woods, whites, and soft greys.

A Vibrant, Connected Ecosystem

CarGurus’ new headquarters features an array of diverse spaces designed to enhance collaboration, relaxation, and productivity. With amenities such as a game room, two libraries, a multi-story reception area, a tech bar, a barista station, multiple training spaces, and two roof decks, the office is as much about fostering community as it is about work. Additional features include a video production suite, incubation spaces for new ideas, a beer garden, balconies, and even a grab-and-go food pickup area.

The design of each floor is unique, with a geographic theme woven into the architectural finishes and graphics. These distinct themes foster a sense of variety and creativity throughout the space, encouraging employees to explore different environments that suit their mood and needs.

Adapting to the New Era of Work

The workplace strategy evolved significantly over the course of the project, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the floor plan emphasized density, with traditional 6×6 workstations and designated collaboration areas. However, the pandemic prompted a shift in how the office would function, leading to the creation of unassigned workspaces. Today, the office is designed as a vibrant, flexible collaboration hub, with an array of workpoints, shared spaces, and central social hubs that encourage interaction across departments.

This thoughtful rethinking of the office environment allows CarGurus to adapt to the changing needs of its workforce. The infrastructure is built for flexibility, ensuring that the space can evolve alongside the company’s future growth and innovation.

A Future-Focused Design

IA Interior Architects, the firm behind the design of the CarGurus headquarters, has crafted a space that not only meets the functional needs of a growing tech company but also supports the creative and collaborative spirit that drives CarGurus’ success. From the dynamic workspaces to the emphasis on employee wellbeing, sustainability, and design flexibility, the new headquarters reflects the company’s commitment to building a supportive and forward-thinking work environment for its employees.

In this new chapter, CarGurus has successfully created a space where employees can thrive, collaborate, and feel inspired to continue their journey toward shaping the future of the automotive industry.