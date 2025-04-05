Ayodhya dons divine decor ahead of Ram Navami, extensive security grid in place

Ayodhya– With just a day to go for Ram Navami, Ayodhya is witnessing extensive preparations for Shri Ram Janmotsav, with lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad expected to arrive in the holy city on Sunday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a safe and smooth celebration. The surveillance is being carried out through drones and an extensive CCTV network.

Inspector General of Police, Ayodhya Range, Praveen Kumar said: “CCTVs have been installed at all key locations, and drone surveillance is underway. City residents, including boatmen and vendors, are also playing a role in maintaining vigilance and reporting any suspicious activity.”

In anticipation of large crowds and rising heat, arrangements are being coordinated with the health department and civil administration. “Everyone is working together in a spirit of teamwork to ensure crowd management and devotee comfort,” the IG added.

To manage the influx of pilgrims, special traffic and crowd control measures have been put in place. “The area around the Ram Mandir, Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, and Rampath has been divided into zones. Internal diversions will be made, if required, to ease movement,” he said.

The district administration has also planned a series of cultural programmes and exhibitions in the Ram Katha Park. A major highlight this year is the ‘Surya Tilak’ ritual, where a ray of sunlight will anoint Lord Ram’s idol at noon on Ram Navami. The rare celestial event will be broadcast live for devotees worldwide.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to watch the event on television. “On the holy occasion of Shri Ram Navami, tomorrow in Ayodhya Dham, Lord Surya will be seen performing the Tilak of Lord Shri Ram… Do watch this event on television,” he wrote on X.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said Ram Navami is not just a festival but a unique confluence of Indian culture, spirituality, and scientific tradition.

Devotional activities have already begun in the temple premises. Shri Ram Katha is being held daily at the Angad Tila courtyard by renowned storyteller Atul Krishna Bharadwaj Ji Maharaj, he said.

In addition, the daily Navahan Parayan of Ramcharitmanas (8.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m.) and recitations from the Valmiki Ramayana (8.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.) are taking place outside the sanctum sanctorum.

Rai said special Vedic rituals are being performed in the temple’s northeast corner — the site of the Pran Pratishtha Yagna held in January. Ten Vedapati Acharyas are chanting one lakh mantras daily for three hours. The havan will culminate in a Maha Yagya on Ram Navami.

On the day of the festival, Shri Ram Lala will be ceremonially anointed with holy water, Panchamrit, and traditional herbal preparations at 6 a.m., followed by special Shringar and Bhog Arpan from 9.30 to 10.30 am.

At noon, during the Janmotsav celebration, a grand Aarti and Chhappan Bhog offering will take place. These events will be telecast live on Doordarshan and other media platforms. (IANS)