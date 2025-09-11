Study Links Microplastic Exposure to Alzheimer’s Risk in Mice

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– A new study suggests that exposure to micro- and nanoplastics may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, particularly among individuals with genetic predispositions.

Researchers at the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy found that the tiny plastic particles, which routinely enter the body through food, water, and air, can accumulate in multiple systems, including the brain. The findings, published in Environmental Research Communications, raise concerns about how environmental toxins may contribute to cognitive decline.

The study focused on mice genetically engineered to carry the APOE4 gene, a major risk factor for Alzheimer’s. Humans with APOE4 are about 3.5 times more likely to develop the disease than those with the more common APOE3 variant.

“In these mice, like in people, it’s not a guarantee that you’re going to see any changes in cognition,” said Jaime Ross, assistant professor of pharmacy and the study’s lead author. “You could have identical twins, both carrying APOE4 — one totally cognitively healthy, and the other could develop Alzheimer’s disease. That tells us there’s something about lifestyle and the environment going on.”

Ross noted that factors such as diet, exercise, and vitamin intake have long been studied in relation to Alzheimer’s. “Now we’re looking at environmental toxins like microplastics. If you carry the APOE4 gene and consume a lot of microplastics, will this contribute to Alzheimer’s disease?” she said.

The team observed changes in the mice’s behavior that mirrored patterns seen in human Alzheimer’s patients. Men with the disease often show greater apathy, while women tend to experience more memory-related decline. “When you expose animals carrying the largest known genetic risk factor to micro- and nanoplastics, their behavior changes in a sex-dependent manner similar to the differences we see in human patients,” Ross said.

The researchers stressed that while the study was conducted in mice, the results are concerning enough to warrant deeper investigation into the role of plastic pollution in neurological health. Microplastics are now among the most pervasive environmental contaminants worldwide, raising questions about their long-term impact on the human brain. (Source: IANS)