Trump Envoy Pick Sergio Gor Highlights ‘Deep Friendship’ Between Trump and Modi

WASHINGTON– Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Ambassador to India, told senators Thursday that Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a “deep friendship” that continues to shape the trajectory of U.S.–India relations.

Gor, who currently serves as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and was nominated last month, appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as part of his confirmation hearing.

“Our President has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, and that is something unique,” Gor said when asked about leveraging ties with India to help address the Ukraine conflict. He noted that even when Trump has criticized India over trade issues, he has consistently praised Modi’s leadership.

“They have an incredible relationship. I’ve been with them in the same room,” Gor added, stressing that tariff negotiations are moving forward and that limiting India’s purchases of Russian oil remains a top administration priority.

Gor told the committee that Washington and New Delhi are “not that far apart” on a trade deal, with talks advancing into the “nitty-gritty” stage. He pledged, if confirmed, to focus on rebuilding trust, easing trade frictions, and expanding cooperation in defense, climate, and technology.

“India is not simply a regional ally but a strategic partner,” he said. “One of the top relationships America has today in terms of the future of the world.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed that sentiment during the hearing, describing India as central to U.S. global strategy.

Gor’s nomination, announced August 22, also includes an additional role as Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. A close Trump aide with strong conservative credentials, his appointment is being closely watched in both Washington and New Delhi. (Source: IANS)