Study Finds Toxic Chemicals in Children’s Mattresses Pose Serious Health Risks

New Delhi— Mattresses used by babies and young children may contain hazardous chemicals that could harm their developing brains and bodies, according to new research from Canada’s University of Toronto.

The studies, published in the journals Environmental Science & Technology and Environmental Science & Technology Letters, found that many children’s mattresses emit phthalates, flame retardants, and UV filters—chemicals linked to neurological damage, hormone disruption, asthma, and even cancer.

“Sleep is vital for brain development, particularly for infants and toddlers. However, our research suggests that many mattresses contain chemicals that can harm kids’ brains,” said Professor Miriam Diamond, lead author of the study. “This is a wake-up call for manufacturers and policymakers to ensure our children’s beds are safe and support healthy brain development.”

In the first study, researchers measured the concentration of airborne chemicals in 25 bedrooms of children aged 6 months to 4 years. They found high levels of more than two dozen harmful compounds, particularly in the air surrounding the beds.

A companion study examined 16 newly purchased children’s mattresses and confirmed that these products were likely the primary source of the chemicals found in the air. When researchers simulated a child lying on the mattress—factoring in body heat and weight—chemical emissions increased significantly, in some cases by several times.

The phthalates and organophosphate flame retardants found in the study are known endocrine disruptors. Researchers say exposure to these substances is linked to learning disabilities, reduced IQ, behavioral issues, memory impairment, asthma, and some types of cancer. Several UV filters detected were also identified as hormone disruptors.

Children are particularly susceptible to these exposures due to their still-developing bodies, frequent hand-to-mouth behaviors, higher breathing rates, and thinner, more permeable skin. Their skin surface area is also proportionally three times larger than that of adults.

The researchers emphasized that flame retardants used in mattresses offer no proven fire-safety benefit and may, in fact, introduce additional risks without measurable protection.

They urged manufacturers to conduct more rigorous testing and limit the use of harmful substances in children’s bedding. In the meantime, parents can take practical steps to reduce exposure: decluttering the sleeping area, minimizing the use of pillows, toys, and blankets, and frequently washing bedding and sleepwear to create a protective barrier. (Source: IANS)