Promo Released for First Single ‘Poiva Nanba’ from Dhanush, Nagarjuna-Starrer Kubera

Chenna– The makers of the highly anticipated pan-Indian film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, have released the promo for the movie’s first single, much to the excitement of fans and film enthusiasts.

Titled Poiva Nanba in Tamil, the song will be released in five languages: Poyiraa Mama (Telugu), Poiva Nanba (Malayalam), HogiBaa Geleya (Kannada), and Jaake Aana Yaara (Hindi). The full track is set to drop on April 20.

The promo reveals that the upbeat number is actually a funeral song, featuring Dhanush bidding farewell to a deceased friend. The track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who is currently riding high on the success of his recent chartbuster Thandel.

In addition to Dhanush and Nagarjuna, Kubera also stars Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20, the film marks the first collaboration between National Award-winning actor Dhanush and acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

While plot details remain under wraps, industry buzz suggests that Dhanush portrays a beggar who rises to become a mafia kingpin, while Nagarjuna is rumored to play an investigating officer. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding these character details.

On the technical side, the film features cinematography by Niketh Bommi, with production design by Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre. The screenplay has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali, and costumes are designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. (Source: IANS)