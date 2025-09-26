Study Finds Loss of Smell Can Persist for Years After Covid-19

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Loss of smell, one of the hallmark symptoms of Covid-19, may last far longer than many realize — in some cases persisting for years after infection, according to new research.

A study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and NYU Langone Health used a standardized 40-odor test to assess the lingering effects of the coronavirus on olfactory function. Researchers found that 80 percent of participants who had reported smell problems after contracting Covid scored poorly on the test even two years later. Within this group, nearly one in four were either severely impaired or had completely lost their sense of smell.

Even more striking, two-thirds of participants who had Covid but did not notice any smell-related issues also showed abnormally low scores on the evaluation.

“Our findings confirm that those with a history of Covid-19 may be especially at risk for a weakened sense of smell, an issue that is already underrecognized among the general population,” said co-lead author Leora Horwitz, a professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed data from 3,535 men and women, making it the largest investigation so far to use objective testing to measure post-Covid smell loss.

Interestingly, the researchers also noted that 60 percent of uninfected participants who reported no problems with smell still performed poorly in the test, suggesting that impaired olfactory function may be more common in the general population than previously thought.

The findings highlight the need for healthcare providers to consider routine smell testing in patients recovering from Covid. Scientists are also exploring potential treatments, such as vitamin A supplementation and olfactory training programs designed to “rewire” the brain’s response to odors. (Source: IANS)