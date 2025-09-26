Yo Yo Honey Singh Drops 51-Track Album, Calls It the ‘Biggest Celebration’ of His Life

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has pulled off a record-breaking move with the release of his latest album 51 Glorious Days. Unveiled Friday, the project features 51 songs released all at once — a first for an Indian artist.

The album, which follows Singh’s 2022 hit Glory, spans multiple genres and moods, blending Indian and global influences. It includes collaborations with stars such as AP Dhillon, Nora Fatehi, Bohemia, Alfaaz, and Jyoti Nooran, among others.

“51 Glorious Days is not just an album, it’s my life’s biggest celebration,” Singh said in a statement. “Fifty-one tracks, 51 moods, 51 ways to say that Yo Yo Honey Singh is here to stay. I wanted to give my fans something that has never been done before, something they’ll remember forever. Every beat, every lyric, every collab on this album is fire. I’ve poured my heart, my hustle, and my madness into it. This is history in the making, and I promise, it’s only the beginning. Har Har Mahadev.”

Adding to the spectacle, Singh dropped the album’s first music video, Mafia, on the same day. The video features actress Nargis Fakhri and sets the tone for what he describes as a powerhouse musical journey.

Bhushan Kumar, managing director of T-Series, hailed the release as a landmark for Indian music. “Honey has always been like family to me and to T-Series,” he said. “With 51 Glorious Days, he has gone beyond being a trendsetter to making history. Dropping 51 songs in a single day is a daring move that only Yo Yo Honey Singh could pull off, and it reflects the same spirit and passion he’s had since the very beginning.”

51 Glorious Days is now available on T-Series’ official YouTube channel and across major streaming platforms. (Source: IANS)