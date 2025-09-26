Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Horror Role in ‘Thamma’ a Privilege

Mumbai– Rashmika Mandanna couldn’t make it to the big trailer launch of her upcoming horror comedy Thamma, but the actress made sure fans still heard from her.

Beaming from Sicily, where she’s busy shooting Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Rashmika sent over a video apology: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t be at the launch. I really hope you loved the Thamma trailer.”

The Pushpa star also gushed about her character: “Tadaka is such an important and strong role. It was an honor and a privilege to play her. I can’t wait for you all to watch this Diwali.”

The spooky trailer teases Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, a protector who goes rogue, Ayushmann Khurrana battling a vampire curse, and Rashmika stealing hearts as Tadaka.

Thamma, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik for Maddock Films, hits theaters worldwide October 21 — just in time for Diwali chills.

Ayushmann Turns Vampire for Rashmika in ‘Thamma’

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana is sinking his teeth into love — literally — in the much-buzzed horror comedy Thamma.

The trailer, just dropped by Maddock Films, opens with Rashmika Mandanna introducing Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, the world’s protector gone bad. Soon after, Ayushmann’s Alok gets pulled into this supernatural chaos — and straight into Rashmika’s arms.

Romance quickly turns bloody as Alok sprouts fangs, loses his heartbeat, and embraces his shocking new vampire identity. “The fact that Thamma is the first love story in the horror comedy universe is all the more exciting,” Ayushmann told Variety. “It’s a bloody love story — a total wildcard no one has seen before in India.”

The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Sathyaraj, with Aditya Sarpotdar directing and Dinesh Vijan producing.

Thamma bites into theaters worldwide this Diwali on October 21.

Anil Kapoor Spends a Star-Studded Day with Usain Bolt, Cheers India’s Young Sprinters

Mumbai– Talk about speed and style! Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor teamed up with sprinting legend Usain Bolt at Mumbai’s Jamnabai School Ground for a thrilling finale of

school-level 100m and 200m races.

Kapoor later gushed on social media: “A memorable day at Jamnabai Narsee Campus with @usainbolt, a legend who continues to inspire young minds to chase excellence.” The duo posed for cameras, flashing big smiles and proving age and speed are just numbers.

Known for his own fitness obsession, Kapoor matched Bolt’s energy, cheering on India’s rising sprinters with the same enthusiasm he brings to his movies.

On the film front, Kapoor is gearing up for Subedaar, Suresh Triveni’s action-packed drama, where he plays a soldier adjusting to civilian life. The first look, unveiled on his 68th birthday, showed him gripping a gun with fire in his eyes — a reminder that Anil Kapoor is nowhere near slowing down.

Ananya Panday Showers Dad Chunky with Love (and Flowers!) on His 63rd Birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood’s ultimate daddy-daughter duo was all smiles as Ananya Panday went all out to celebrate her father, Chunky Panday, turning 63.

The Kesari: Chapter 2 actress shared a sweet Instagram clip of herself showering Chunky with flower petals while a birthday havan lit up the day. She also posted a throwback gem — a family portrait featuring a dapper Chunky in white, little Rysa in his arms, Bhavana Panday glowing beside him, and tiny Ananya up front. Caption: “Happy birthday papa.”

Bhavana joined the love fest too, dropping a nostalgic photo dump of her courtship days with Chunky, complete with blurry old-school snaps and giggly couple moments. Her message was short and sweet: “Happy birthday Chunky. I love you.”

Meanwhile, Ananya is keeping busy on the big screen, reuniting with Kartik Aaryan for the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Neha Dhupia’s Double Birthday Tribute: To Mom and Late Father-in-Law Bishan Singh Bedi

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia marked two emotional birthdays on Friday — celebrating her mom while remembering her late father-in-law, cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi.

The Ek Chalis Ki Last Local star showered love on her mother with a sweet Instagram post: “#happybirthday my ma, my pyaar, my world,” alongside vacation throwbacks of the two together.

She also honored Bedi on what would have been his birthday, posting family snapshots of the late icon with her kids, Mehr and Guriq, and husband Angad Bedi. “In our hearts forever… #happybirthdaydad,” she wrote.

Angad followed with his own moving tribute, sharing cricket-field memories and wedding-day photos with the caption: “Happy birthday pitaji!! May you always be tossing it up!!”

Shilpa Shetty Slams “Fake” Reports of ₹15 Crore Transfer from Raj Kundra

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty Kundra is firing back after reports claimed she received ₹15 crore from husband Raj Kundra a decade ago, allegedly linked to a ₹60 crore fraud.

Her lawyer Prashant Patil blasted the claims as “totally fake and mischievous,” saying no such money was ever transferred. He warned of “criminal proceedings and civil damages” against outlets spreading the story: “This is an intentional attempt to defame my client.”

Patil added that Shilpa and Raj have always cooperated with investigators but won’t tolerate defamatory campaigns. The couple is now moving Bombay High Court for relief.

The controversy stems from businessman Deepak Kothari’s complaint accusing Shilpa and Raj of cheating him out of ₹60.48 crore between 2015 and 2023.

Sara Ali Khan Gets ‘Nerdy’ Touring Gaudí’s Casa Batlló in Barcelona

Mumbai– Sara Ali Khan is mixing travel with trivia on her Spanish getaway. The Bollywood star dropped a cheeky Instagram story from Antoni Gaudí’s iconic Casa Batlló in

Barcelona, writing: “Feeling nerdy, so come to see Gaudi.”

The boomerang clip showed Sara posing at the surreal, bone-like structure — one of Gaudí’s masterpieces — before joking she was off to meet a friend for a “virgin toddy” and had to get ready so she wouldn’t “look shoddy.”

Just last month, the Metro… In Dino actress was spotted at Varanasi’s Dashashwamedh Ghat performing the Ganga Aarti, but now she’s all about holiday vibes.

On the work front, Sara will soon pair up with Ayushmann Khurrana in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, directed by Mudassar Aziz. (Source: IANS)