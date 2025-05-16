‘Silent Killer’ Hypertension Affects Over 294 Million in Southeast Asia: WHO

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Hypertension, often referred to as the “silent killer,” is impacting more than 294 million people across the Southeast Asia region, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Friday, ahead of World Hypertension Day.

Observed annually on May 17, World Hypertension Day aims to raise awareness about high blood pressure and its severe health consequences. This year’s theme, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer,” underscores the importance of routine and precise monitoring to help manage the condition effectively.

“Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge — a silent killer that affects over 294 million people across the WHO South-East Asia Region,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia.

Wazed emphasized that lifestyle-related risk factors remain key drivers of the condition. These include tobacco and alcohol use, high salt intake, physical inactivity, poor dietary habits, and chronic stress.

She also pointed out that hypertension remains one of the leading causes of premature death in the region, particularly due to heart attacks and strokes.

In India alone, over 220 million people live with high blood pressure — nearly one in every three adults. Even more concerning is the treatment gap. Wazed revealed that 88 percent of those with hypertension are not receiving adequate diagnosis, treatment, or control — meaning 9 out of 10 individuals are not getting the care they need.

She called for stronger implementation of public health initiatives focused on promoting healthier lifestyles — including better diets, increased physical activity, reduced tobacco and alcohol use, and decreased consumption of salt and trans fats.

Wazed also stressed the need for better integration between various healthcare services — such as maternal and child health, mental health, and infectious disease programs — to improve the management of hypertension and related noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

“With strong political will, community engagement, and innovative approaches, we can reduce the burden of hypertension and move closer to achieving our global target of reducing premature mortality from noncommunicable diseases by one-third by 2030,” she said. (Source: IANS)