Diljit Dosanjh Shares All the Chaotic Fun Behind His Met Gala Debut

Mumbai– Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made waves with his striking debut at the Met Gala this year, turning heads while proudly representing his cultural roots. Now, he’s giving fans an exclusive look at the behind-the-scenes chaos and charm that went into his big night.

Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared a series of behind-the-scenes clips from his Met Gala experience, teasing fans with the caption: “BEHIND THE SCENE OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE.”

In the video, when asked if there was anyone at the Met Gala he was excited to meet, the Soorma star cheekily responded, “Don’t take me wrong, but I’m excited that everyone is going to look at me.”

In another candid moment, he confidently said, “We’re not nervous at all—the ones who invited us should be nervous.”

The video montage also shows the singer-actor being greeted by a crowd of paparazzi as he stepped out of his hotel, offering a glimpse into the frenzy surrounding his arrival.

Diljit’s Met Gala outfit was a tribute to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. He wore an elegant white suit paired with a flowing white drape and an intricately embellished turban. His look was completed with a striking green and white stone necklace, inspired by the original Cartier necklace owned by the Maharaja.

Adding a deeply personal touch, Diljit had the map of Punjab embroidered in Gurmukhi script on his drape, seamlessly blending tradition with high fashion.

Sharing his look on Instagram, the Jatt & Juliet star wrote: “MAIN HOON Punjab #MetGala… Inspired by the theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture, and my mother tongue ‘Punjab’ to the Met Gala. Thank you so much @prabalgurung @theannawintour @cartier @golecha_jewels @abhilashatd.”

Diljit’s debut not only showcased his unique style but also celebrated his cultural heritage on one of the world’s most glamorous stages. (Source: IANS)