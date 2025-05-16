Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Anupam Kher Gets a Sweet Kiss from Robert De Niro at Cannes 2025

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a heartwarming moment at Cannes 2025 when Hollywood legend Robert De Niro greeted him with a hug and a peck on the cheek.

Calling De Niro the “greatest actor of all time,” Kher posted a video on Instagram capturing the affectionate moment. “Best hug from the greatest actor of all time!” he wrote, expressing his joy at reconnecting with De Niro and meeting his wife, Tiffany, and daughter, Jia.

Kher also congratulated De Niro on receiving the prestigious Palme d’Or at the festival’s opening and introduced him to the team behind his film Tanvi The Great, including lead actress Shubhangi. He gave De Niro an exclusive look at the film’s poster, which the Oscar-winner reportedly loved.

Reflecting on their bond, Kher added, “Having you as a friend is the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for.”

The two actors previously shared the screen in Silver Linings Playbook. Kher has often referred to De Niro as the “Godfather of Acting,” a tribute to his legendary status in world cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan Reflects on the Power of Fantasy

Mumbai– Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan opened up about the importance of fantasy in life, calling it a powerful force that goes beyond dreams and fuels imagination and joy.

In a video shared by his friend and filmmaker Farah Khan on Instagram, SRK describes fantasy as a “complete” experience that transcends age and life stages. “Fantasy is one step ahead of dreams,” he says in the clip, originally part of a commercial. “It’s a way to live, not just escape. There’s no age limit to fantasy—everyone has the right to it.”

Using playful metaphors, he added, “Be a villain, kiss the frog to find your prince, or be SRK in a romantic film—fantasy is where smiles begin. When life gets dull, fantasy brings it back to life.”

Farah Khan jokingly captioned the post: “Shah Rukh, I only asked what you think about fantasy… you made a whole movie out of it!”

At 59, Khan remains a champion of imagination, encouraging fans to embrace their inner dreamer—whether stuck in traffic or lost in daily routines.

Anil Kapoor Calls for Unity Amid ‘Operation Sindoor’ Reactions

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anil Kapoor voiced his support for India’s armed forces and called for national unity amid differing opinions on Operation Sindoor.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kapoor wrote, “What needed to be done—was done. Every family has differences, but when it comes to the nation, we stand united. Always have, always will.”

He added, “Grateful to our armed forces for standing tall and striking back with valor. India doesn’t forget. India doesn’t forgive. Jai Hind… Jai Hind ki Sena!”

Operation Sindoor was India’s strategic military strike on May 7 targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In other news, Kapoor recently mourned the loss of his mother, Nirmal Kapoor, who passed away at 90 on May 2 due to age-related complications. She is survived by her four children—Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena—and numerous grandchildren, including actors Sonam, Arjun, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor.

Last September, Anil celebrated her 90th birthday with a heartfelt post, calling her “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices.”

Jacqueliene Fernandez Shares Candid Moments at ‘Women in Cinema’ Panel at Cannes

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, representing India at the Red Sea Film Festival during the 78th Cannes Film Festival, spoke about her journey of challenges, joy, and dreams at the “Women in Cinema” panel.

Sharing photos on Instagram, she wrote: “Power-packed panel of ‘Women in Cinema’. We discussed our moments of challenges, joy, and dreams together. It’s amazing how cinema can unite us all.”

Fernandez was among seven honorees at the gala, which celebrates female voices in film. Other honorees included Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni, Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, and Saudi filmmaker Sarah Taiba.

The actress also posted glamorous behind-the-scenes shots from Cannes, dressed in a white and silver outfit. “Delighted to be an honouree at the Women in Cinema initiative that champions female storytellers,” she wrote.

On the film front, Jacqueliene is awaiting the release of Housefull 5, set to hit theaters on June 6. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Kiara Advani Thanks Fans for Making Her Met Gala Debut Magical

Mumbai– Actress and mom-to-be Kiara Advani expressed gratitude for the love and support she received during her Met Gala debut.

Sharing a clip in a custom Gaurav Gupta gown, Kiara wrote on Instagram, “Still soaking it all in… Thank you for making my special moment extra magical. Your messages, cheers, and love mean the world.”

She stunned in a black gown with a metallic breastplate and a flowing white train, featuring a gold heart plaque symbolizing her baby, connected by a thread representing the umbilical cord.

Designer Gaurav Gupta called the look “Bravehearts,” a tribute to legacy and new beginnings.

“On the pregnant Kiara, the look represents identity passed through generations,” he said.

Manish Chaudhary Calls Ranbir Kapoor a True Cinematic Superstar

Mumbai– Actor Manish Chaudhary, known for his role in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, praised Ranbir Kapoor as one of the last true “cinematic superstars” of this generation.

Chaudhary reflected on how social media has changed the concept of stardom, saying, “Back in the day, watching legends like Amitabh Bachchan or Raj Kapoor on the big screen felt larger-than-life. Today, constant social media presence has diminished that aura. Ranbir, along with Shah Rukh Khan, still carries that old-school star power.”

When asked if Ranbir is the last of his kind, Chaudhary said only time will tell, but affirmed Kapoor’s enduring appeal.

The two actors worked together in the 2009 film Rocket Singh, where Ranbir played the lead. Chaudhary, marking nearly 30 years in the industry this June, called his Bollywood journey “fulfilling and rewarding.”

Hina Khan Surprised by Flavorful Vegetarian Food on South Korea Trip

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan shared highlights from her recent trip to South Korea, calling it a magical experience filled with culture, beauty, and surprisingly flavorful vegetarian food.

“The K-vegetarian meals truly surprised me—rich in flavor and just as authentic as traditional dishes. Highly recommend it!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo carousel of scenic locations, cultural spots, and culinary adventures.

Hina also visited iconic K-drama filming sites and recreated moments from the hit series Goblin with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The couple also stopped at the famous BTS bus stop at Jumunjin Beach.

In a dreamy video, Hina appeared in a fairy-tale setting, descending a staircase in a white and pink dress, captioning it: “Fairy in the Enchanted Land. Korea felt like a dream.”

She was recently named a brand ambassador for Korea Tourism.

Ananya Panday: We’ve Set Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday opened up about the pressure of body shaming and unrealistic beauty standards in the film industry during a candid conversation with YouTuber and influencer Lilly Singh.

In the Instagram-shared video, Ananya reflected on being judged at every stage of her body’s development. “I was 18 or 19 when I started out, and I was really skinny. People would say things like, ‘You have chicken legs,’ or ‘You look like a matchstick.’ Then, as I grew and my body changed, the comments shifted to ‘She must have had work done.’ You can never win,” she said.

She emphasized that such scrutiny is overwhelmingly targeted at women. “People constantly have something to say. I don’t think men face this level of criticism.”

Ananya also pointed to the film industry’s role in promoting unrealistic standards of beauty. “It’s partly our fault, too. In films and music videos, we often show women waking up with perfect hair and flawless skin—and that’s just not real. I try to balance that by being more authentic off-camera and speaking about it openly.”

Lilly Singh praised Ananya’s honesty in the post’s caption:

“Oops, @ananyapanday spitting pure facts! From body image to beauty myths—this is the real talk we need. Women supporting women is the future.”

The full conversation is part of Lilly’s #ShameLess series, which promotes honest dialogue and challenges societal norms. (Source: IANS)