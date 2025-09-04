Shankar Mahadevan Honors Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain During Ganeshotsav at His Home

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan paid tribute to the late tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain during Ganeshotsav celebrations at his home, offering a heartfelt homage through song and prayer.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Mahadevan was seen in a pink kurta-pyjama performing alongside composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, who handled orchestration. Together, they presented Shringaar, a classical-pop composition by Salim-Sulaiman.

The performance began with Mahadevan’s rendition of Konnakol — the vocal art of reciting percussion syllables fundamental to Carnatic music’s rhythmic structure. “Some moments stay with you forever,” Mahadevan wrote in his caption. “Singing Shringaar for the first time in our own home, in front of Bappa, with loved ones around us, was one such blessing. This song is a humble offering in memory of the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain Sahab. Do hear it and share your love.”

Shringaar, featuring Mahadevan’s vocals, was originally envisioned as a collaboration with Hussain. But following the maestro’s passing in December 2024, the song was reimagined as a tribute. Lyrically, it reflects the idea that a beloved’s natural beauty requires no adornment.

Remembering Hussain, Mahadevan had earlier described him as a “walking encyclopedia,” noting that his influence extended far beyond music. “In his presence, one didn’t just learn music,” Mahadevan said. “One learned humility, camaraderie, teamwork, and the art of spreading positivity through music.” (Source: IANS)