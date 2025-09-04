Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor mourns Giorgio Armani’s death with emotional tribute

MUMBAI– The fashion world was shaken today with the passing of legendary Italian designer Giorgio Armani, and Bollywood’s style queen Sonam Kapoor was among the first to react.

Kapoor took to Instagram, sharing a throwback picture with Armani and writing, “Thank you, Mr Armani, you will be missed.” The actress has long been associated with high fashion and once traveled to Paris to honor Armani on his 40th year in the industry.

Earlier in the day, Sonam was spotted at Mumbai airport rocking a breezy white denim shrug with an expensive sling bag and oversized shades, once again proving why she’s Bollywood’s ultimate trendsetter.

Known for her fashion-forward roles, especially in the film Aisha, and for being one of India’s top style icons, Sonam’s tribute captured the sense of loss felt by the global fashion community. Armani, who shaped modern luxury for decades, leaves behind a legacy that touched stars from Hollywood to Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra snaps at Nick Jonas’ loud singing during her chill time

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra Jonas was trying to enjoy some peace and quiet at home, but her husband Nick Jonas had other plans.

The actress, lounging with a UV mask and magazine in hand, found herself battling Nick’s booming vocals as he belted out the Jonas Brothers’ track Backwards in their living room. Priyanka tried to ignore him but eventually gave up, looking over in exasperation before storming out.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, she captioned it with a cheeky jab: “Can you get any louder?” Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s playful banter, proving that even global stars deal with everyday annoyances.

Priyanka recently shared dreamy snaps from her African getaway, showing off wildlife shots, Nile river views, workouts, and indulgent meals. On the work front, she was last seen in the action-comedy Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba, and next takes on a pirate role in The Bluff, alongside season two of Citadel.

Rashmika Mandanna heartbroken over deadly North India floods

MUMBAI– Actress Rashmika Mandanna has spoken out on the devastating floods sweeping through Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, calling the destruction

of lives and homes “truly heartbreaking.”

Taking to social media, Rashmika urged people to stay safe and shared emergency contact numbers for rescue and relief, including national and state helplines.

She isn’t alone—Bollywood has rallied in support. Alia Bhatt sent “love, strength and prayers,” while Ajay Devgn called the disaster “heartbreaking.” Filmmaker Karan Johar urged people to help however they can and to circulate only verified information.

The flooding, fueled by overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers after relentless rains, has hit districts like Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, and Hoshiarpur the hardest. Pilgrimages including the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib have been suspended until September 5 as authorities focus on rescue efforts.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira gets real on sharing mental health struggles

MUMBAI– Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is using her voice to push conversations around mental health out of the shadows.

On her new podcast The Curious Case of…, Ira sat down with Dr. Kavita Arora to explore why sharing lived experiences matters. Dr. Arora explained that opening up about past struggles, even unpleasant ones, can trigger old emotions but also helps break the silence around mental illness.

Posting a clip online, Ira wrote: “What does it mean to share your lived experience? … It’s often mistaken for ‘attention seeking,’ but it can deeply impact both the sharer and others listening.”

Ira, who has openly discussed her own battles with mental health, founded a wellness initiative to support those in need. Her podcast, launched August 17, aims to challenge taboos and shine a light on the complexities of mental health—proving she’s carving her own path outside Bollywood’s glitz.

Diljit Dosanjh switches to Hindi, vows to heal flood-hit Punjab

MUMBAI– Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has put aside the stage lights to deliver a heartfelt appeal for his home state, ravaged by the worst floods in four decades.

Speaking in Hindi to reach as many people as possible, the Border 2 star shared an emotional video on Instagram: “Punjab is wounded, but not defeated. People have lost homes, crops, and animals… but we are with them until their lives are restored.”

Diljit praised Punjab’s youth, local media, and NGOs for leading relief efforts, while also rallying corporate houses and his own contacts to step in with resources. “Everyone is ready to help Punjab,” he assured, promising that the state will rise again.

The floods have battered more than 1,400 villages, claimed over 30 lives, and displaced hundreds of thousands. Districts from Amritsar to Patiala remain under water as rescue operations continue.

Alia Bhatt pays emotional tribute to Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI– Actress Alia Bhatt marked the birth anniversary of her late father-in-law, Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor, with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Alia reposted a video shared by Neetu Kapoor, showing throwback moments from Rishi’s talk show Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor, where he charmed audiences with industry stories and humor. The clip also featured family members Ranbir, Riddhima, and Randhir Kapoor, along with Jeetendra and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy.

“Always & forever. Miss you, happy birthday,” Alia wrote, honoring the actor who passed away in 2020 after battling leukemia.

Rishi Kapoor, remembered for his wit and magnetic screen presence, continues to hold a special place in Bollywood’s heart. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are set to reunite onscreen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War. (Source: IANS)