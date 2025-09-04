‘Marjaana’ From Baaghi 4 Captures Heartache, Love, and Quiet Resolve

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– The song Marjaana from Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action drama Baaghi 4 was unveiled on Thursday, just a day ahead of the film’s release.

Sung by B Praak and Siddhant Mishraa with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, the track reflects the emotional core of the film — weaving together themes of love, sacrifice, heartbreak, and perseverance.

The music video features Tiger Shroff alongside Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, highlighting the film’s blend of romance and intensity. It follows the recent release of Yeh Mera Husn, which showcased former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in a bold avatar set against golden sands and crashing waves.

Earlier, the trailer launch in Mumbai gave audiences a taste of what’s in store. It opened with Shroff in trademark fashion — taking down adversaries as he searches for his beloved Alisha, played by Sandhu. The story soon descends into a blur of action and psychological drama, as he is told she exists only in his imagination.

Sonam Bajwa also makes a striking appearance, displaying her own action chops, while the trailer ends on Shroff’s chilling one-liner: “Maine pehle bhi bola tha, jo tumhara torture hai… woh mera warm-up hai.”

Marketed as the “bloodiest love story,” Baaghi 4 carries an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, a first for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A. Harsha, the film promises bone-crunching action, raw drama, and a violent showdown.

Baaghi 4 hits theaters on September 5, 2025. (Source: IANS)