Santosh Soban, Manasa Varanasi-starrer ‘Couple Friendly’ Gets ‘A’ Certificate Ahead of Valentine’s Day Release

Hyderabad— Director Ashwin Chandrasekar’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Couple Friendly, starring Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi in the lead, has been cleared for release with an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The makers also confirmed that the film has a runtime of two hours and one minute. Presented by UV Creations and produced by Ajay Kumar Raju under UV Concepts, the film is set to hit theatres on February 14 in Telugu and Tamil.

Announcing the certification on social media, UV Creations shared a poster prominently featuring the ‘A’ rating and wrote, “#CoupleFriendly is ‘A’ beautiful story filled with smiles, tears and love. In cinemas on FEB 14th in Telugu & Tamil. This Valentine’s Day is going to be #CoupleFriendly.”

The recently released trailer has generated considerable buzz among film enthusiasts. It opens with a sense of urgency, as a character warns the protagonist to return quickly with his partner to avert a looming crisis. The narrative then shifts to the couple’s first meeting, setting the stage for a cross-cultural romance.

Set largely in Tamil Nadu, the story follows Shiva (Santosh Soban) and Mithra (Manasa Varanasi). Their initial interaction unfolds in Tamil, with Shiva discovering Mithra’s Telugu roots through her phone’s ringtone. As the story progresses, Shiva is portrayed as being undervalued by his family due to his financial instability, while Mithra faces pressure from her family to return to Chittoor and consider marriage proposals.

Circumstances eventually lead Mithra to move in with Shiva, and the two develop a live-in relationship. Just as their lives begin to stabilize, Mithra expresses her desire to formalize their bond through marriage — a turning point that sets up the central conflict of the film.

With cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, music composed by Aditya Ravindran, editing by Ganesh Siva, and art direction by Michael, Couple Friendly promises a contemporary take on relationships, love and societal expectations, timed for a Valentine’s Day release.