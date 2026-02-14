Priyanka Chopra Takes a Taste of Hyderabad Back to Los Angeles After Wrapping ‘Varanasi’ Schedule

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Global star Priyanka Chopra is heading back to Los Angeles after completing the latest schedule of her upcoming Indian film Varanasi — but not without carrying a cherished slice of Hyderabad with her.

The actress took to Instagram Stories to share a photograph of Hyderabad’s iconic bun maska that she was taking along on her flight. “Taking a piece of Hyderabad with me.. see you soon.. xx,” she wrote, delighting fans with the simple yet heartfelt gesture.

Earlier, Priyanka had revealed that it was her final working day in Hyderabad for the month on director S. S. Rajamouli’s much-anticipated project. She added that she would soon return to Los Angeles to promote her upcoming English-language action thriller, The Bluff, and assured fans she would rejoin the Varanasi sets after completing promotional commitments.

Varanasi marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after a significant gap. She plays Mandakini in the film, with first-look posters showing her in a striking avatar — clad in a yellow saree and holding a pistol. The film also stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently praised Priyanka’s performance in The Bluff after watching its trailer. Sharing it on his Instagram Stories, he described her as “uncompromising and formidable,” and wished the team success ahead of the film’s February 25 release.

In The Bluff, Priyanka essays the role of Ercell Bodden, a fierce pirate in a high-octane action drama. Backed by the AGBO banner of the Russo Brothers in association with Amazon MGM Studios, the film also features Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, alongside Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles.

The Bluff is slated to hit screens on February 25, even as fans eagerly await Priyanka’s full-fledged return to Indian cinema with Varanasi.