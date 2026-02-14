Europe, Canada Deepen Strategic Ties with India as ‘Viable Third Pole’ Amid Global Tensions

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Mounting geopolitical tensions involving the United States, China and Russia are prompting Europe and Canada to accelerate economic and strategic engagement with India, positioning it as a “viable third pole” in an increasingly fragmented global order, according to a new report by The National Interest.

The report argues that with Washington, Beijing and Moscow contributing to heightened global uncertainty, Brussels and Ottawa are seeking to diversify partnerships and reduce overdependence on traditional power centers.

“With the United States, China, and Russia creating a hostile world, Brussels and Canada have no choice but to deepen ties with India,” the publication stated.

It described India as offering economic scale without what it termed China’s geopolitical and normative baggage. “It is not a substitute for the US security umbrella, nor a replica of China’s manufacturing ecosystem, but it represents a viable third pole in an increasingly fragmented global economy,” the report noted.

India’s growing appeal stems from its expanding manufacturing base, competitive labour costs, improving legal and regulatory infrastructure, rising technological capabilities and vast domestic market.

Strategic Realignment

According to the report, Europe and Canada are increasingly feeling the impact of U.S. policy unpredictability and the political risks of deeper engagement with China. This has led to accelerated efforts to strengthen ties with India through trade negotiations, defence cooperation and technology partnerships.

The publication observed that U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a comparatively restrained approach toward India over its continued purchase of Russian oil, especially when contrasted with his sharper rhetoric and tariff pressures directed at European allies in recent months.

Facing U.S. trade pressure and political strains, leaders from France, Britain, Germany and Spain have recently visited Beijing — or are preparing to do so — in pursuit of market access. However, such outreach carries political risks at home.

For years, European policymakers have advocated “de-risking” from China, citing supply-chain vulnerabilities, national security concerns and Beijing’s alignment with Moscow. Renewed engagement with Beijing, the report suggests, may expose leaders to criticism from voters and human rights groups who accuse governments of prioritizing commercial interests over democratic values.

“The charge that Europe is willing to overlook repression for commercial gain has become politically costly,” the report said.

Against this backdrop, India is increasingly viewed as a strategically balanced partner — large enough to matter economically, democratic in structure, and geopolitically independent — offering Europe and Canada an alternative axis of cooperation without the binary choices imposed by U.S.-China rivalry.

As global power dynamics continue to shift, the report concludes, India’s role as a stabilizing and strategic intermediary could become more central to Western economic and diplomatic calculations. (Source: IANS)