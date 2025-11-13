Rubio Calls Delhi Red Fort Blast a Terrorist Attack, Praises India’s “Very Professional” Investigation

- Advertisement -

HAMILTON, Canada — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday described the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort as a terrorist attack and praised India’s handling of the investigation, calling it measured, cautious, and highly professional.

“Clearly, it was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people,” Rubio said at a news conference. He repeated that the explosion involved a vehicle “loaded with highly explosive materials” and caused significant casualties.

Rubio commended Indian authorities for their approach, saying they “need to be commended; they have been very measured and cautious and very professional in how they’re carrying out this investigation.” He added that India is doing “a very good job” and will release details once the facts are fully established.

The United States has offered assistance, but Rubio indicated that India is fully capable of handling the probe. “They’re very capable in these investigations; they don’t need our help,” he said.

Rubio and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, both in Canada for the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, met earlier in the day. Jaishankar later posted that he appreciated Rubio’s condolences following the attack, which killed eight people and injured more than 20 on Monday.

The Indian cabinet formally designated the explosion a terrorist attack, stating in a resolution that the country had “witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion.” The cabinet directed investigators to pursue the case with “utmost urgency and professionalism” to ensure those responsible are swiftly identified and brought to justice.

Responding to a question about whether the blast could heighten tensions between India and Pakistan, Rubio acknowledged the risk but emphasized confidence in India’s restrained response. “We’re aware of the potential that holds,” he said, again crediting India for acting “very measured and cautious and very professional.”

Jaishankar said his meeting with Rubio also covered trade, supply chains, and regional developments. Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump said the U.S. and India were “pretty close” to finalizing a trade agreement “that’s good for everybody.”

Jaishankar said he and Rubio also exchanged views on the Ukraine war, the Middle East situation, and developments in the Indo-Pacific. (Source: IANS)