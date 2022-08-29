Rethinking the Indian male’s celebratory fashion experience

New Delhi– Men’s ethnicwear brand TASVA, created in partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, and renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani, has officially opened in Mumbai.

The enormous 4,000 square foot flagship store is situated in Santacruz (W). It has a regal exterior and tasteful interiors, along with the full product line, of new Indian and fusion collection. The collection features silks, cottons, and brocades among other textiles as it honours a wide range of traditional crafts with a contemporary touch. The collection explores pastel colours like mint green, ivory, and salmon pink as well as a wide spectrum of colour spanning from milder tones of yellow to deep blues and tropical hues. It is exquisitely embellished with ikkat designs, Banarasi motifs, and chikankari.

With this new store, customers will be spoiled for choice when choosing from the wide array of expertly fashioned sherwanis, bandhgalas, achkans, bundis, kurtas, all the bottoms — churidars, Aligarhis, and much more, all crafted with impeccable attention to detail and design. The entire collection available at the store features smart, stylish, subtle ensembles. Accessories including safas, sarpeches, brooches, pocket squares, buttons, sehras, stoles, shawls, and footwear are also available.

The store’s layout and decor reflect Tarun’s design philosophy of “India Modern” and reflect how Indian consumers have changed over time to now look for more expression and meaning in their purchases. The store, which was created in partnership with Co-Design, serves as a gateway to a new world of Indian fit by utilising opulent materials such as wood, brass, and ancient Rajasthani architraves. The new shop is specifically designed for the global Indian, who, while travelling the globe, still feels like an Indian and upholds traditional values. As a result, the TASVA flagship shop in Mumbai was designed with a modern perspective that is yet grounded in a traditional way of thinking.

Speaking at the launch of the Mumbai store, Tarun Tahiliani, Creative Director, Indivinity Clothing P. Ltd, said, “TASVA has been a long-time dream of mine which has been possible because of ABFRL. The name itself stands for the best version of oneself and we have worked hard to achieve this through TASVA. For the longest I heard people say that ethnic wear is uncomfortable and TASVA is an attempt to change that. We have created garments that give our consumer, the Indian Man — a fabulously made, internationally constructed, comfortable, well cut Indian brand with Tarun Tahiliani styling yet with complete accessibility of pricing.”

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Pal, CEO, TASVA, said: “We are excited to launch our flagship store in the financial capital of the country. The exclusive brand outlet is strategically located in the western suburb of the city which is easily accessible. TASVA is here to change the experience of wearing traditional and fusion Indian clothing into that of unmatched comfort with style. Having established a strong customer connect and a proven business model, we plan to increase our retail footprint taking the brand to many other cities, taking our presence to 75 stores across India by March 2023.”

Since its inception, TASVA has sought to rethink the Indian male celebratory experience, whether it is dressing the Indian groom or making magnificent statements in the pantheon of traditional celebrations. the brand is an amalgamation of the Sanskrit words Tat (that) and Sva (me/mine), denoting all that is me, all that is mine. And it does it in Tarun’s distinctive fashion, which combines classic sartorial refinement with modern cool, refined luxury, and meticulous craftsmanship. All on the same body, in the same movement, and at the same time! (IANS)