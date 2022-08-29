Hunger management and intermittent fasting

- Advertisement -

BY DR. ANJALI HOODA

New Delhi– Fasting causes the body to decrease hunger hormones like ghrelin, a hormone produced in the stomach that increases appetite. Ghrelin levels rise while we sleep during an overnight fast, and they drop after eating. Therefore, if you have mastered the technique of appetite suppression, you are almost there. Food increases insulin levels, which triggers the desire for more food. High levels of insulin in the blood might make you feel hungrier and lead to sugar cravings.

Alternate day fasting and intermittent fasting, which is equivalent to eating only one meal each day according to the 16:8 technique, are two practical approaches to fasting. A 16-hour window is designated for not eating. It entails the practice of intermittent fasting and restricting your consumption of calorie-rich foods and beverages to a predetermined window of eight hours each day. For the following 16 hours, you don’t eat anything, but you are still allowed to drink water and other calorie-free beverages like black coffee or tea.

Growth hormone levels that are reduced by carbohydrates and meals are increased when you fast. People try a variety of methods to regulate their hunger, but they eventually revert to binge eating as if nothing has changed in their connection with food. Eating less becomes a sign of respect for oneself if you have learned to appreciate food through fasting. Fasting also provides the body with additional energy because you are effectively using the body’s natural energy reserves. Unusual hunger might cause you to get obsessed with food and to engage in a never-ending struggle with yourself about what you should or shouldn’t consume.

As long as one increases the fasting period gradually and does not immediately jump into a long fast the next day, fasting can help with that. It aids in preparing your liver to produce glucose from stored sources of energy. At least 12 hours should pass without eating between bedtime and breakfast. After that, you gradually add an hour’s worth of daily extensions. When your body needs energy, it will naturally tell you through the sensation of hunger to eat. Inadequate satiation can also hurt one’s mental health. Therefore, it’s crucial to eat healthily, appreciate your hunger pangs, and get to know your body so that you can determine whether they stem from hunger or boredom.

We occasionally eat when we have nothing else to do. To avoid this, we must view food as a source of nourishment rather than a way to make oneself feel better when one is emotionally low. Fasting will help the body achieve the condition of tranquillity that it needs, which will prevent stress eating. Your body doesn’t feel good when you eat a lot of sugar or junk food. When you eat junk food, you could feel joyful at first, but you’ll quickly start to experience uncomfortable or anxious symptoms that you typically wouldn’t notice.

You can learn more about your body’s needs and desires by fasting. You’ll benefit from eating when you need to eat. The best way to experience euphoria and have restful sleep is fasting. And hunger is closely related to sleep. Hunger is brought on by sleep deprivation, and fasting is quite effective at improving sleep. Most of our issues are solved by getting enough sleep. We don’t feel the need to eat, and we are both energized and relaxed. Overall, there are so many advantages to fasting that everyone should aim to do so as often as possible. (IANS)