Rethinking skincare choices

- Advertisement -

BY CHANDNI GOYAL

New Delhi– With beauty now one of the most talked-about sectors, it’s no surprise that skincare has become a major force in the world of beauty. And with consumers becoming more and more concerned about what they’re putting on their skin, there’s no end to the skincare products hitting store shelves. These days, it seems like everything is fair game for the skincare industry: oils, serums, lotions, creams, and pretty much anything else you can think of. As a result, this has created an incredibly fragmented market, especially when it comes to target customers.

Are you constantly looking for something natural, hydrating, and as per your skin type? It can be very tricky to find something that works for your specific skin type because there are so many options available on the market! Here’s a break down of the three skincare industry keys that can unlock a cleaner, greener, and better tomorrow:

Rethink while making choices

Being mindful of our choices and how they affect not just our skin as a customer but also mindful towards the entire ecosystem The majority of skincare products on the market are, unfortunately, loaded with all sorts of questionable chemicals. Not only do many of them damage your skin, but they also pollute the earth. However, it’s important to remember that skincare is not just about taking good care of your skin – it’s about taking good care of the wider ecosystem too. After all, your skin is just one part of the environment that is being affected.

For example, while the process of harvesting various oils needed in skincare products, or the preservatives used in many of these, may seem harmless at first, it’s important to keep an eye on their potential impact on the ecosystem. After all, the earth is already suffering from a variety of different issues – we don’t need skincare products to add to this burden. While it may seem like a lot to keep in mind while making choices, it is essential if we want to have a cleaner, greener, and better tomorrow.

Reduce any negative imprint

Reduce wastage or any negative footprint while making choices, for example using products that do not require too much water usage, so there is lesser water wastage or using recyclable packaging so that the carbon footprint is reduced. This is to promote and restore a sustainable ecosystem.

The skincare industry is one of the most polluting industries out there, so it’s crucial that we do everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint. Thankfully, a lot of brands are starting to catch on to this – and are making efforts to reduce their carbon footprint by making products with recyclable packaging, and reducing their water usage so that less water is wasted. For example, when it comes to packaging, many brands are now opting for more recyclable materials like cardboard boxes instead of plastic containers, sustainable glass, sustainable BioResin tubes and some convert all plastic bottles, to recycled plastic to achieve the goal of eliminating the use of virgin plastic. This way, not only are the brands reducing their carbon footprint, but they are also encouraging their customers to be more eco-friendly too. When it comes to water, some brands are designing products that require less water to be used or even contain ingredients that are water-saving, such as hyaluronic acid.

Choosing eco-friendly solutions

Choosing brands that are environment-friendly, that use organic ingredients in place or natural or chemical base, that are cruelty-free, ethically sourced, and work towards the upliftment of society overall. While brands have made great strides in reducing their carbon footprint, it’s also important to think about what these brands stand for as a company. After all, while it’s great that they are reducing their carbon footprint, it’s not worth anything if the brand isn’t doing anything else positive for the world or if they are actively harming it. When choosing a skincare brand, it’s important to look for a brand that is ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and that works towards the upliftment of society overall, whether it’s through charitable donations, or giving back to local communities. This way, not only are you getting a product that is ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and environmentally friendly, but you are also supporting a brand that is working towards a better world.

The skincare industry is a booming one that is set to continue growing in the future especially as customers become more conscious of what they are using on their skin. Unfortunately, though, many of the products found in skincare aisles are laced with harmful ingredients and are not good for the environment. If we want to have a cleaner, greener, and better tomorrow, we have to rethink while making choices being mindful of our choices and how they affect not just our skin as a customer but also the wider ecosystem too. We also have to reduce any negative imprint while making choices such as reducing water wastage or using recyclable packaging so that the carbon footprint is reduced. Last but not least, we have to choose eco-friendly solutions such as choosing brands that are environment-friendly, that use organic ingredients in place or natural or chemical bases, that are cruelty-free, ethically sourced, and that work towards the upliftment of society overall. (IANS)