Reducing Sitting Time May Lower Alzheimer’s Risk, New Study Finds

New Delhi– Spending too much time sitting or lying down may increase the risk of cognitive decline and brain shrinkage linked to Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study published Tuesday.

Researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and the University of Pittsburgh found that sedentary behavior—regardless of regular exercise—was associated with poorer brain health in adults over 50. The findings were published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Reducing your risk for Alzheimer’s disease is not just about working out once a day,” said Dr. Marissa Gogniat, Assistant Professor of Neurology at the University of Pittsburgh. “Minimizing the amount of time spent sitting—even if you exercise daily—lowers the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s.”

The study tracked 404 adults aged 50 and older. Participants wore activity monitors for a full week, which recorded the amount of time they spent sitting or lying down. Their cognitive performance and brain structure were then assessed over a seven-year follow-up period using neuroimaging and cognitive tests.

The results showed that those who spent more time being sedentary were more likely to experience cognitive decline and structural brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s, regardless of their physical activity levels.

Importantly, the negative impact of sedentary behavior was even more pronounced in participants who carried the APOE-e4 allele, a genetic variant known to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s. This suggests that reducing sitting time may be especially crucial for individuals with a genetic predisposition to the disease.

The researchers concluded that breaking up long periods of sitting with movement may be an effective strategy for preserving brain health and reducing the risk of neurodegeneration.

“This research highlights the importance of reducing sitting time, particularly for older adults who are genetically at higher risk for Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Angela Jefferson, Professor of Neurology at VUMC. “Taking regular breaks from sitting and incorporating more movement throughout the day is critical for protecting brain health as we age.” (Source: IANS)