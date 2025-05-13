Australian Researchers Identify Genes Linked to OCD, Paving Way for Better Diagnosis and Treatment

- Advertisement -

Sydney– In a major breakthrough for mental health research, Australian scientists have identified hundreds of genes linked to obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), offering fresh hope for more effective diagnosis and treatment of the condition.

OCD is characterized by recurring, unwanted thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors (compulsions), often severely impacting daily life and relationships.

A research team at QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute—formerly known as the Queensland Institute of Medical Research—analyzed DNA from more than 50,000 individuals diagnosed with OCD and two million without the condition. Their findings uncovered 30 regions of the human genome and around 250 genes associated with OCD, according to a report by Xinhua news agency.

“We’ve been working on this for many years, but these findings have dramatically increased our understanding of the genetic basis of OCD,” said Dr. Eske Derks, lead researcher and head of the Translational Neurogenomics Laboratory at QIMR Berghofer.

The identified genes are most active in areas of the brain long associated with OCD—namely the hippocampus, striatum, and cerebral cortex—reinforcing previous neurological findings. The study, published in Nature Genetics, also revealed significant genetic overlaps between OCD and other mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, anorexia, and other eating disorders, underscoring the disorder’s complex biological nature.

OCD affects an estimated 1% to 3% of the global population, with symptoms ranging from compulsive cleaning and checking to intrusive fears about causing harm, inappropriate thoughts, or obsessive doubts regarding relationships and responsibilities.

“It doesn’t just affect the individual—it affects the entire family, as everyone ends up accommodating the OCD,” said clinical psychologist Emily O’Leary. She explained that people with OCD often live in a constant state of fear, worried about making mistakes or harming those they love.

The researchers believe the discovery could accelerate early diagnosis and lead to more targeted treatments. It also opens the door to repurposing existing medications used for other disorders as potential therapies for OCD. (Source: IANS)