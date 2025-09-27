Rashmika Mandanna Calls Playing Powerful Role of Tadaka in Thamma “a Privilege”

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Actress Rashmika Mandanna may have missed the grand trailer launch of her upcoming horror-comedy Thamma, but she made her presence felt with a heartfelt video message from overseas.

The Animal and Pushpa star, currently shooting for Cocktail 2 in Sicily alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, expressed her excitement for Thamma and her gratitude for playing a standout role in the film.

“Hi guys, I’m so sorry that I couldn’t be at the trailer launch,” she said in the video. “I’m shooting for Cocktail 2 in Sicily right now, but I really, really hope that you liked the Thamma trailer and the brand-new Maddock horror comedy.”

Rashmika, who plays the formidable Tadaka in the film, opened up about the significance of her character:

“Tadaka is such an important and strong character, and I had the honour and the privilege of playing her. I absolutely loved bringing her to life on screen. I can’t wait for all of you to watch Thamma in theatres this Diwali!”

A Glimpse into the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe

The trailer offers a thrilling peek into the film’s unique mix of folklore, horror, and romance. It opens with Rashmika’s Tadaka introducing Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, a mythical protector of the world, who suddenly goes rogue and attempts to become Thamma himself.

The film then shifts gears, showcasing a blooming romance between Rashmika’s Tadaka and Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Alok—until Alok mysteriously transforms into a vampire, complete with missing heartbeat and sharp fangs, setting him on a bizarre and dangerous journey of self-discovery.

The ensemble cast includes:

Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok

Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan

Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal

Sathyaraj as Elvis Karim Prabhakar

A “Bloody” Love Story This Diwali

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is part of the growing Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Sharing the trailer on social media, Maddock Films wrote:

“A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali 🦇 Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story… In cinemas worldwide on 21st October. Trailer Out Now. Link in bio.”

Release Date

Thamma is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 21, just in time for the Diwali holiday season. (Source: IANS)