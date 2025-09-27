Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan Reveal If They’ve Ever Fallen for ‘Someone a Friend Dated’ on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— After kicking off their chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle with Bollywood legends Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are set to bring the house down once again—this time with fan-favorite duo Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

A sneak peek of the second episode dropped at the end of the premiere, offering a hilarious and heartwarming glimpse of what’s to come as Alia and Varun reunite on screen after six years. The last time the duo shared the frame was in the 2019 period drama Kalank.

From Laughter to Love Confessions

The teaser features Varun doing a spot-on imitation of Alia stumbling, leaving everyone in splits—including Kajol and Twinkle. The upcoming episode promises plenty of fun games, witty banter, and a few revealing moments.

One of the standout moments? A candid chat about whether it’s okay to fall for someone a friend once dated.

As Twinkle posed the question, Alia and Kajol seemed to lean towards the “it’s morally okay” camp, while Varun—surprisingly—stood on the opposite side, next to Twinkle.

But Alia wasn’t having it.

“I think VD, you should quickly come and stand here, because you are being very hypocritical. Come and stand here right now!” she said, in classic “bossy bestie” fashion, making Kajol laugh out loud.

Initially, Varun claimed, “I’ve not dated any friends,” but later lightened the moment by saying to Twinkle, “You are killing it on this show!”

A Friendship that Started on Day One

Alia and Varun both made their Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year and quickly became one of the industry’s most loved onscreen pairs. Their chemistry continued in hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and finally Kalank (2019).

Their appearance on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is not just a reunion, but a celebration of over a decade of shared screen magic—and real-life friendship. (Source: IANS)